Steelers Deliver Clear Message on Aaron Rodgers During NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have questions remaining behind center after choosing defensive tackle Derrick Harmon instead of a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But the team still expects veteran Aaron Rodgers to be part of the team’s potential answer in 2025.

That’s what Steelers president Art Rooney II said on Steelers Nation Radio just as Day 2 of the NFL Draft began Friday. Rooney also stated that the team is anticipating a final decision from Rodgers soon.

“We’re still kind of getting the same signals we’ve been getting recently that he does want to come here,” Rooney said. “I do think we may get word soon.

“Obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he’s coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that.”

According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, it’s been more than six weeks since the Steelers made an offer to Rodgers. Dulac tweeted on March 12 that Rodgers was taking “his gold ol’ time about making a decision.”

Rodgers shared during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on April 17 that someone in his “inner inner circle” was dealing with a personal issue that he was prioritizing. Rodgers explained that he had been “up front” with the Steelers about that.

The quarterback also stated that he was “open to anything and attached to nothing.”

Steelers Still Expecting Aaron Rodgers to Sign

Pundits have wondered this offseason how long the Steelers will wait on a decision from Rodgers. Apparently, it’s a little while longer.

Despite the draft beginning, the Steelers still appear set on the idea that Rodgers will be their starting quarterback in 2025.

Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old in December, played the past two seasons for the New York Jets. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the rest of the campaign. Last season, he led the Jets to a 5-12 record with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Some analysts have argued, though, that Rodgers should be more mobile and better in the pocket another year removed from his Achilles injury.

While waiting for a decision from Rodgers this offseason, the Steelers brought back veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal in free agency. But the Steelers lost three other signal-callers — Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen — to free agency.

Besides Rudolph, the Steelers only have 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson on their roster at quarterback.

Will the Steelers Select a Quarterback in 2025 Draft?

The Steelers passed on Sanders at No. 21 overall. But that hardly means they won’t draft a quarterback at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.

That’s the case despite Pittsburgh still expecting Aaron Rodgers to sign.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin answered, “it does not” to a question Tuesday about whether the possibility Rodgers signs later this offseason impacts the team’s draft strategy.

Sanders remains on the board as the third round begins. That’s not the only quarterback the Steelers could potentially target.

Pittsburgh sent several key members of its organization to the Alabama Pro Day for quarterback Jalen Milroe. Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterback coach Tom Arth had dinner with Milroe the night before his pro day.

The Steelers also hosted Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord for a pre-draft visit.

Pittsburgh’s next choice is No. 83 overall in the third round. The Steelers also hold four selections on Day 3 of the draft.