Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Immediately Connects with New Teammate

The Pittsburgh Steelers and legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to terms on a one-year deal over the weekend. After a long offseason, the four-time MVP is back in the fold and is reuniting with his former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy. Not only is Rodgers reuniting with the coach he won a Super Bowl with, but he is getting the opportunity to link up with new stars.

One of those new stars is two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Steelers traded for and extended the former Indianapolis Colts star earlier this offseason. So on the first day of voluntary OTAs, he and Rodgers linked up for a connection through the air early on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Have an Elite WR Duo

If Rodgers and Pittman can build a strong connection, the rest of the AFC may want to look out. The former Super Bowl MVP already has a strong connection with two-time Pro-Bowler DK Metcalf, who led the team in receiving last season despite missing multiple games due to a suspension. If Rodgers can get Pittman going, this wide receiver duo has the chance to be one of the best in all of football.

Metcalf and Pittman, when healthy and at the height of their powers, are two of the league’s best big-bodied pass-catchers. McCarthy has also never had a chance to work with productive receivers who are this tall. While he has worked with All-Pro and franchise legends at the receiver position during his tenures in both Green Bay and Dallas, he hasn’t worked with a starting duo that stands at 6’4″ and weighs at least 220 pounds. Steelers fans should have plenty to be excited about with both players, especially seeing as Rodgers is throwing them the ball.

The Steelers Addressed Offense in a Major Way This Offseason

Not only did the Steelers trade for Pittman and re-sign Rodgers, but they added even more help on offense. The team signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle to create a bruising pairing with 1,000-yard scrimmage back Jaylen Warren. Furthermore, Steelers GM Omar Khan selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of the NFL Draft. Of course, another quarterback was added to the mix with the drafting of third-round quarterback Drew Allar out of Penn State.

With the continuous growth of veteran tights end Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, the Steelers have plenty of versatility on offense. With the return of Rodgers, playoff contention is more than likely for this team, especially with a true offensive approach. Remember, in former head coach Mike Tomlin’s last season with the club, Pittsburgh finished the year ranked 25th in total offense. With the help that has been added this offseason, look for an offensive improvement from this team. After winning the AFC North in 2025, could a Super Bowl run be on the horizon?