Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Calls to Give Shot to Inexperienced WR Before Bengals Game

While the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t add a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline, quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains confident in the team’s wideout depth chart. That confidence extends beyond the active roster.

Rodgers has previously spoken highly of Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson. Both practice squad receivers had opportunities to play in October and early November with the Steelers dealing with significant injuries at wideout.

On Wednesday, Rodgers told reporters it’s not time Max Hurleman gets his chance.

“We’re obviously raised up a couple of our P-squad guys who are talented,” said Rodgers. “Still would love to get some opportunities for Max [Hurleman] at some point whenever he comes off.

“We have Marquez [Valdes-Scantling], who hasn’t been brought up yet, so we have a lot of options.”

Rodgers has previously called for Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get a practice squad elevation. Wednesday was the first time he addressed Hurleman.

Hurleman is in his second NFL season with the Steelers. The receiver/running back came to the team as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hurleman has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.