Aaron Rodgers Offers His Own Thoughts on Steelers’ QB Room

For weeks leading up to Mike McCarthy’s decision, everyone, from fans to media, weighed in on the Steelers‘ quarterback room. The only person who stayed quiet on how many quarterbacks should be on the roster and the order of the depth chart was the leading the position, Aaron Rodgers. That changed on Wednesday when the future Hall of Famer made his own feelings about McCarthy going into the regular season with all four quarterbacks known.

“I was thinking it was a possibility, but I don’t think I’ve been on a roster with four quarterbacks. When you do that, you’re taking away a spot from another place on the team,” Rodgers explained to reporters. “But at the same time, if the best 53 are going to make it, I think those four are part of the best 53. So I’m happy for all those guys. Obviously, looking to the future, those other three guys are going to have a chance when I’m done. And with the growth you saw with Will [Howard], and obviously, with Drew [Allar] being drafted so high but also playing well in camp, I’m not surprised at all and I’m excited about those guys’ future.”

So while preparing for his final NFL season and second in Pittsburgh, Rodgers seems to understand McCarthy’s dilemma. Rodgers may duplicate his 2025 season – he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards and throwing 24 touchdowns to only seven interceptions – but he could also regress or even miss games. Father Time is undefeated and catches up to everyone at some point.

However, if Rodgers does go down, Mason Rudolph provides a comfort for McCarthy, having proven to be a serviceable backup in the past. Without Rudolph, the Steelers would then be forced to turn to a quarterback who has yet to take a snap in a regular season game, too risky of a gamble for a team trying to make the playoffs.

But the Steelers are only going to go as far as Rodgers can take, so the situation remains fluid and week-to-week. As things stand today, Rodgers starts in 2026, Rudolph serves as his primary backup, 2026 third-round draft pick Drew Allar is the project and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard continues to be someone McCarthy isn’t comfortable parting with just yet.

Only time will tell how all of this plays out, but once the season kicks off, most of the focus will be back squarely on how Rodgers play, and that starts with Pittsburgh’s Sept. 13th season opener at home against the Atlanta Flacons.