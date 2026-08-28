Mike McCarthy Agrees With Reporter’s Evaluation of Steelers’ QB Room

As to be expected Mike McCarthy was asked about his quarterback plans immediately following the Steelers‘ preseason finale in Buffalo. And also as expected, McCarthy offered a response that still has most fans and media believing he’s going to enter the season with all four quarterbacks still on the roster.

When asked if he has four quarterbacks who have earned roster spots, McCarthy reiterated his confidence on the room as a whole.

Mike McCarthy Believes in His Entire QB Room

“I think that’s a very accurate evaluation on your part. Yep. Yeah, I feel good about the quarterback room,” he said to reporters, including ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“I’ve been saying it for quite some time. I think they’ve showed it on the field. So, we’ve got two veterans that we can win with, and we’ve got two young guys that we’re real excited about their future.”

McCarthy Played Will Howard and Drew Allar Against Bills

On Thursday night, McCarthy once again only played his two young quarterbacks, starting Will Howard and then bringing in rookie Drew Allar. As has been the case since the preseason opener against Green Bay, Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers both had game off. The Steelers fell to the Bills 28-27, although the score doesn’t matter in an exhibition. What may matter more is how Howard and Allar played, both looking to rebound from struggles the prior week in a 17-0 loss to the Jets.

Putting together and up and down performance, Howard completed 9-of-15 passes for 69 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes, but also tossed an interception. Conversely, Allar was 9-for-18 for 88 yards.

Two days before traveling to Buffalo, McCarthy also defended possibly keeping four quarterbacks once the regular season gets underway.

“If you have four quarterbacks in that room, especially the quality we have right now, I think it only enhances what the regular season would look like. … I’d have six quarterbacks in the building if it worked,” said McCarthy to reporters, including Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.”

McCarthy’s Decision Comes Down to How Risky He Wants to Be

McCarthy’s decision comes down to risk. Can he legitimately be content with a situation that makes two inexperienced quarterbacks as his only option behind a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. And if he views that as too risky of a proposition, he’s forced to retain veteran Mason Rudolph.

If Rudolph remains, McCarthy will either have to pick between Drew Allar, the Steelers’ third-round pick from April’s NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, or Will Howard, a 2025 sixth-round pick selection made by McCarthy’s predecessor Mike Tomlin, or go into the season with all four.

McCarthy’s Mindset About His QB Room is Becoming Clear

But reading into what McCarthy has said throughout training camp, his mentality seems clear: any choice that leads to Rudolph not being on the Steelers come Week 1 would be the riskiest play of them all. It would leave him with only two inexperienced options behind 42-year-old Aaron Rodges.

So even though Rudolph may be a career backup, that may also be what the Steelers need if they have to look beyond Rodgers at any point. Rudolph has shown he can win games if called upon – he’s 9-9-1 in his career and saved the 2023 season by going 3-0 to lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers Needs to Stay Healthy for the Steelers to Contend

In all reality, Rodgers, who completed 65.7% of his passes and threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns to only seven interceptions in 2025, needs to stay healthy for the Steelers to reach their goal of making the playoffs. If he misses significant time, it will likely derail any shot the Steelers have to contend in the AFC North. However, turning to a quarterback who has been through the fire in the past provides McCarthy more comfort and security than having to rely upon a young recent draft pick who has yet to take a regular season snap in the NFL.