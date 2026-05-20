Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals Offseason Thought Process

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a familiar end to last season. After winning the AFC North for the first time in five years, Pittsburgh’s season came to an end in the wildcard round. That spelled the end for head coach Mike Tomlin after nearly two decades at the helm in the Steel City. It nearly spelled the end for future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who ended up electing to re-sign with the Steelers on a one-year deal to return for 2026.

Rodgers had the opportunity to meet with the media following Pittsburgh’s practice on Wednesday. He revealed that his time with the Steelers was pretty much over until they hired his old head coach with the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers Thought His Pittsburgh Steelers Career Was Over

Here is what Rodgers had to say to the Pittsburgh media about his thought process after the season ended:

“I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike (McCarthy), I started opening my mind back up to coming back.”

Hiring his former head coach of 13 seasons was perhaps the only thing that could’ve kept Rodgers from retiring this offseason. Now, the Steelers are in a much better position to win now and in the future. While the four-time MVP isn’t the team’s long-term starter, he can help this team try to win now before handing the reins over to either Will Howard or Drew Allar. Once again, Rodgers will be a mentor, which is a role that he has flourished in over the years.

The Steelers Are Sneaky in 2026

While some are thinking that this is still the same, old Steelers squad in 2026, they may want to think again. Rodgers is reuniting with McCarthy, who coached him to the first two MVP awards of his career, along with seven Pro Bowls. Furthermore, the duo has 107 career wins together, which is the ninth-most in NFL history among head coach-quarterback duos. Their history should prove to be quite useful in the 14th season together.

On offense, Rodgers will not only be playing with the likes of wide receiver DK Metcalf, running back Jaylen Warren, and tight end Pat Freiermuth again, but he will have some new friends. Steelers GM Omar Khan traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle earlier this offseason.

Aside from Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense, this T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward-led defense deserves some attention. While it was one of the worst units in the league last season, new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will have plenty to work with. Having Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, and Patrick Queen should greatly help. So, it looks like the Steelers’ roster appears to be better, which means 10-7 could possibly be this team’s floor in 2026.