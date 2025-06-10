Aaron Rodgers Reveals ‘Driving Factor’ in Signing With Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers was present in the Black and Gold on June 10, as the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp kicked off with day one of practices. And the future Hall of Fame quarterback addressed the Pittsburgh media for the first time after the session.

The theme of this introductory Q&A, per A-to-Z Sports beat writer Rob Gregson: “Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers said he had talks with other teams, but once again, [head coach] Mike Tomlin was the driving factor in his decision.”

“I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life, and some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all-in here with the guys,” Rodgers expressed early in the presser. “Had great conversations with [Tomlin] throughout the entire process, and [general manager] Omar [Khan], but it’s good to get that done and get it behind us.”

“I think it starts with Mike Tomlin,” the four-time NFL MVP stated, when asked why the Steelers were the right “fit” for him. “I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. There’s a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one of those. There’s something special about, obviously, this area — so many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh — I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning.”

Rodgers referenced former Green Bay Packers HC Mike McCarthy, former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, Don Capers and several other “Yinzers” who have impacted his career.

Later, when asked about his personal pursuit of another Super Bowl, Rodgers replied: “I have a lot that motivates me, but this is about the love of the game… and making peace with a nice long career.”

Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Did Not Retire From the NFL

There’s your reason as to why he wants to play for the Steelers, but there was another strong option on the table this offseason, and that was retirement.

As for why Rodgers decided not to call it quits, he had this to say: “Yeah, I mean, I think that’s what it is. Like, I don’t need it for my ego. I don’t need it to keep playing. A lot of decisions that I’ve made over my career and life, from strictly the ego — even if they turn out well — are always unfulfilling.”

“But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling,” he continued. “So, this was a decision that was best for my soul.”

Rodgers added that “being here with Coach T and the guys they got here and the opportunity they got here was the best for me.” He concluded that he’s “excited” to be in Pittsburgh.

New Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Mentioned Relationship With Arthur Smith, But It Was Mike Tomlin That Drew Him In

Rodgers did note his prior relationship with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, which stems from the Shanahan coaching tree.

Remember, Matt LaFleur and Smith both coached together in Tennessee before the former took the Packers head coaching job. There, he worked closely with Rodgers for several years.

So, per Rodgers, the legendary QB knows Smith through both of their relationships with LaFleur.

Having said that, Rodgers made it clear that although he likes Smith and the offensive system that he runs, it was Tomlin who really drew him in.

“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin,” he said. “I’ve gone against him over the years, the way that the conversations went between him and I… [were] some of the coolest conversations that I’ve had in the game. Definitely with a head coach. So, he’s a big reason I’m here. I believe in him and [I’m] excited to play for him.”

Rodgers didn’t expand too much on that when asked, but did explain that he “appreciated” the way Tomlin treated him throughout the signing process.