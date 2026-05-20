Aaron Rodgers Recommended Mike McCarthy to Steelers: Report

After the Pittsburgh Steelers received word that former head coach Mike Tomlin was stepping down from his post after nearly two decades, they were all of a sudden in search of a new leader. That is when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who just recently signed a one-year deal to return to the team, came up with a suggestion.

According to ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, Rodgers recommended that Steelers GM Omar Khan interview longtime head coach Mike McCarthy as an outside candidate. Of course, McCarthy ended up being named the team’s head coach in late January.

Mike McCarthy Takes Over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Pryor had to say via SportsCenter on Wednesday about Rodgers sticking up for his former and now current head coach:

“The fact that Mike McCarthy is here, that’s partly a testament to Aaron Rodgers because Rodgers said that he suggested McCarthy as an outside candidate to Omar Khan at the end of last season.”

Rodgers mentioned in his Wednesday press conference that while the NFL is trending towards hiring head coaches who are friends with Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, perhaps the organization could benefit from a new voice. While McCarthy isn’t necessarily a younger mind, he is one of the best offensive coaches of his era. Having coached the likes of Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Rodgers, Alex Smith, and Dak Prescott, his ability to coach the quarterback position is elite.

As he proved during his 13-year run with the Green Bay Packers, his ability to coach offense is also top-notch. After Rodgers took over as the starter in 2008, the team would go on to make the playoffs in eight consecutive years (2009-2016). Within that span, Green Bay won five NFC North titles, made three NFC Championship game appearances, and brought home Super Bowl XLV.

Aaron Rodgers Has One More Run Left

Now that it has been confirmed that 2026 will be Rodgers’ final season, he is on the farewell tour. Could that mean he has some magic left in the tank? Perhaps his 2025 performance was an appetizer for Steelers fans. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his lone season playing for Tomlin. While he wasn’t as productive as his prime 2011 MVP self, he was more than valuable. Without his consistent play and brilliant decision-making, the Steelers likely wouldn’t have brought home their first division title in five years.

With his old head coach back and thanks to the free agency work done by GM Omar Khan, the Steelers are set to be more than competitive in 2026. In fact, they have a real chance to be even better. The additions of two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., back-to-back 1,000-yard running back Rico Dowdle, and Super Bowl cornerback Jamel Dean were very significant. But will it be enough to help Rodgers, McCarthy, and Co. contend for a Super Bowl this season?