Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Revails Major Details About Wife

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from kicking off their 2026 season against the Atlanta Falcons. When they take the field, it will mark the start of the final season of the legendary career of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is coming off a solid 2025 campaign that saw him record 25 total touchdowns and lead Pittsburgh to its first AFC North title in five years.

Rodgers has also taken some time before the start of the season to spend with teammate Cam Heyward on the All-Pro defender’s podcast, Not Just Football. It is fair to say that Rodgers, whenever he has a microphone, will be honest and fair with what he says. It was no different in his latest podcast appearance. He chatted about everything from his political views, family life, career achievements, and plenty of other topics.

Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Just Talk Pittsburgh Steelers Football

During the appearance, Rodgers shared some interesting thoughts on a lot of topics. However, he also shared the details about his marriage, which is something a lot of people have been fascinated by. Here is what No. 8 had to say about how he met his wife and how their marriage came to be:

“I don’t f—ing care about (people thinking my wife doesn’t exist)…In 2017, I met my wife. At the time, she was leaving the States and going back to Europe, and my biggest regret was not begging her to stay or just proposing right there…I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I had met the person that changed my life…I knew I was supposed to be with this one person…She was engaged, then I got engaged. Luckily, for me, we came back together.”

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Rodgers also shared that his wife attended the University of Texas-Austin like his grandfather. He further credited her with helping him reconcile with his family this offseason. So, regardless of how you may feel about Rodgers on or off the field, you cannot deny the fact that his marriage has been a very powerful and positive force in his life, especially over the last few years.

Pittsburgh Looks to Send Aaron Rodgers Out with a Bang

Now married and in a healthy place with his family, Rodgers is ready to attack his final NFL season. A part of a tight locker room and under the leadership of his old head coach, Mike McCarthy, don’t be surprised if Rodgers catches fire in his final NFL act. Remember, he did post a passer rating of 94.8 and record 25 total touchdowns with a makeshift wide receiver core and a fractured wrist.

With Rodgers set to take his place in McCarthy’s offensive system once more, and with a revitalized offensive unit thanks to the additions of 1,000-yard playmakers Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle, the Steelers could be a force in the AFC this season. Rest assured, if they are, Rodgers will be a true catalyst like he has been his entire career.