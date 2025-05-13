Steelers Receive Significant Aaron Rodgers Update Ahead of NFL Schedule Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ wait for Aaron Rodgers reaches two months this week. There also doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

NFL insider Adam Schefter, though, projected while appearing on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike on Tuesday that the Steelers might finally get a Rodgers resolution just before mandatory minicamp in June.

“I think the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp is next month. Forget the exact date, roughly June 10th,” Schefter said on the radio show, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle. “I would think that we would get a decision from Aaron Rodgers shortly before then about whether or not he should play.

“To me, you can’t miss that mandatory minicamp where you start gearing up. I guess you can, but it’s not ideal.”

Schefter’s memory served him correctly. The Steelers will begin mandatory minicamp on June 10.

The team’s voluntary offseason workouts, though, begin prior to that on May 27.

Schefter’s update comes during NFL schedule release week, which is notable, because the Steelers will play Rodgers’ former team, the Green Bay Packers, in 2025.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Projects Aaron Rodgers Timeline for Steelers

Schefter is one of the most plugged in NFL insiders. That’s why any update he gives on Rodgers is going to be news.

But it’s important to note that this update is not a report. Because minicamp is considered mandatory, Schefter’s opinion is that Rodgers wouldn’t miss those workouts with his new team.

Rodgers and the Steelers could have a different opinion about the quarterback’s minicamp participation. Rodgers made it rather clear during an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show on April 17 that he has people in his inner circle dealing with personal issues that are his current priority.

Now this is my opinion, but Rodgers didn’t sound like a man willing to let “mandatory” minicamp impact his timeline.