Aaron Rodgers Shared Special Moment With Mike McCarthy Following Win

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are forever enshrined in Green Bay Packers history after the pair won a Super Bowl. The two are now looking to recreate that magic this year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They got off to a good start Sunday with a close victory over the Atlanta Falcons. T.J. Watt bailed out the offense with a pick-six that proved to be the difference in the 20-13 final score.

This led to a heartfelt moment taking place between the two after the game.

Aaron Rodgers Gives His Coach A Special Honor

The Steelers had a locker room celebration following the close win. That is where the quarterback presented his head coach with the game ball, per Mark Kaboly.

That is an even more meaningful honor for McCarthy due to him being a Pittsburgh native. He grew up with the Steelers as his team and is living out every fan’s dream of coaching their childhood team.

Veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder highlighted the fact this win came nearly eight years since the duo’s last back in Green Bay. It may be hard for both of them to believe they are winning games together in the NFL once again, this time in Pittsburgh.

A Solid Start for McCarthy’s Steelers

The Steelers did not play a perfect game, but any win in the NFL is cause for celebration. Rodgers played good enough, finishing 24/40 for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The problem was with the running game, as Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren combined for 61 yards on 18 carries. That lack of production could have been a much bigger story if not for Watt’s heroic play.

The most important thing of all was getting the win and not losing to a Falcons team led by Cooper Rush. The Pittsburgh defense was able to make him struggle and did a great job containing star running back Bijan Robinson. The running back did finish with 173 total yards and a touchdown, but he had 29 touches to reach those totals. The Steelers defense had a strong plan to contain him and avoid the big play by sitting in zone looks all afternoon.

Next up is a road game against the New England Patriots. Mike Vrabel’s team is tough to evaluate following a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in which Drake Maye threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers and McCarthy will both need to be better as Cooper Rush will not be trotted out as the opposing quarterback in Week 2. Yet for now, the two can relish in the excitement of succeeding together with yet another NFL franchise. That game ball may be the most special one McCarthy has ever received.