Aaron Rodgers Must Carry Steelers Offense After RB Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already facing plenty of questions on offense through two weeks. Aaron Rodgers gets the focus nationally, but the lack of production in the running game has been a serious issue.

Jaylen Warren leads the team with 21 carries for 89 yards, while Rico Dowdle is second with only 15 rushes for 37 yards. This is not a great plan of attack on offense with a 42-year-old quarterback leading the way.

Things only get more complicated given Friday’s injury news.

Steelers Lose Key Veteran on Offense

News broke Friday that Dowdle will miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a toe injury. Warren is planning to play, but will do so with a nagging shoulder injury.

This leaves Travis Homer and Eli Heidenreich as the options to give Warren a break against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former has two carries on the season, while the latter has zero. Then there is the conversation about pass protection when either is in the game.

Dowdle has not been an impact player thus far this season, but did show up fresh off a 1,000-yard season with the Carolina Panthers in 2025. He can be effective when healthy, so perhaps some time to recover will help him in the long run.

The fear for this week, however, is the Steelers relying too much on Rodgers and becoming a one-dimensional offense.

Aaron Rodgers’ Rough Start

The stats tell the tale for Rodgers thus far in 2026. He ranks 30th in the league in QBR, ahead of only Justin Herbert. He was also ahead of Cooper Rush before the veteran dropped out of the rankings due to no longer being qualified.

Last week’s loss in New England saw Rodgers finish 23-39 for only 187 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He also took some massive hits, highlighting concerns along the offensive line.

His 39 passing attempts showed the lack of production in the running game. Dowdle finished with seven rushes for 22 yards, behind Warren and his 11 rushes for 43 yards. Opposing defenses can load up the box, knowing the Steelers are struggling to run the ball.

The problems extend out wide as well. DK Metcalf has had several key drops and Pat Freiermuth currently leads the team in receiving yards with 78 through two games.

Someone has to step up, as Rodgers is not the same player he once was. The focus will likely land on Warren this week against a Bengals defense that just embarrassed the Houston Texans in Week 2. C.J. Stroud was Houston’s leading rusher with 29 yards. That is not a great sign for a Pittsburgh offense still looking to get going in 2026.