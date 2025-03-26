Hi, Subscriber

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Pursuit Faces New Potential Roadblock After GM’s Comment

Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Do the Pittsburgh Steelers still have to worry about the Minnesota Vikings when it comes to Aaron Rodgers?

Just when everything seemed to be trending toward Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reignited the rumors that his team could pursue the four-time NFL MVP.

Adofo-Mensah could have closed the door on Rodgers publicly while addressing the media on March 26, handing the proverbial keys to the kingdom to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but he chose not to according to the reporting of Vikings beat members Kevin Seifert (ESPN) and Alec Lewis (The Athletic).

“Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on if he can rule out Aaron Rodgers as a possible QB addition: ‘For me to sit here and say anything is 100% forever, that’s just not the job,’” Seifert relayed on X.

Similarly, Lewis reported: “Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says the Vikings are comfortable with the QB room right now, but wouldn’t say that he’d 100% close the door on Aaron Rodgers depending on scenarios.”

Given how fond of the Vikings gig Rodgers appeared to be, these comments could create yet another roadblock — or setback — for the Steelers as they continue to wait on the 41-year-old. If there’s any truth to what Adofo-Mensah said, Minnesota’s reemergence could obviously spell big trouble for Pittsburgh.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Says He Has Not Been Guaranteed Starting Job Amid Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Courtship

On March 26, Seifert also reported a quote from Adofo-Mensah that stated that McCarthy earning the QB1 role is the “outcome [the Vikings] want.”

With that being said, McCarthy himself admitted that Minnesota has not guaranteed him the starting job to this point during a March 25 interview with NFL host and reporter Kay Adams.

“They haven’t told me [I’m the starter] and I’m happy they didn’t, because I try to earn it every single day,” McCarthy told Adams on the Up & Adams show. “I never want that to be given to me. It’s such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance, and I’m just going to make the most of it every single day.”

Clearly, the Vikings have not fully decided on which QB route they’d prefer to take in 2025.

Rodgers offers them a one-year win-now option, let’s say they feel McCarthy isn’t ready to lead a Super Bowl run. On the flip side, sitting McCarthy again could wound his growth and development — or it could allow him to flourish as Jordan Love did behind Rodgers in Green Bay.

Decisions, decisions.

One thing this potential Minnesota change of heart is sure to do is further delay the Steelers. Rodgers is known to be a person who thinks things through, and there’s really no reason for him to rush his process as this Vikings situation plays out.

Will Aaron Rodgers Wait Until After NFL Draft to Decide on Steelers, Vikings or Retirement?

Here’s the tricky part for Pittsburgh. Right now, they can afford to wait on Rodgers for a few more weeks.

After all, the organization appears to be comfortable with Mason Rudolph and a rookie, but Rodgers waiting until after the draft could impact the second part of that Rudolph plan.

How will the Steelers know if they need to seriously consider selecting a QB first round? And if they do, does that mean Rodgers won’t sign in Pittsburgh?

Or if they draft a quarterback and he does sign, would it create a scenario where the Steelers are forced to roster three QBs?

These are all questions Pittsburgh would likely rather know the answer to before the draft. And after Adofo-Mensah’s open-ended Vikings comments, they might not get their wish.

Comments

