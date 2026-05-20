Adam Schein Makes Strong Prediction for Steelers’ 2026 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the cusp of a major season. With the re-signing of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the hiring of new head coach Mike McCarthy, the organization has its eyes set on having more than just a winning season in 2026. There are people outside of the building who believe a special season may be on the horizon.

One of those people is none other than CBS Sports host Adam Schein, who thinks the Steelers could be in line for at least a playoff win and possibly more this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Can Win Big in 2026

Here is what Schein had to say on Monday via Mad Dog Sports Radio about his hopes for the Steelers in 2026:

“You are going to see Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers win a playoff game this year. I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be a really good to great team. I expect them to finish in first or second in their division…I firmly believe that you will see Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have more wins this year than Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur.”

Schein also mentioned how he believes that Pittsburgh will be one of three AFC North teams to make the playoffs (Bengals, Ravens). His belief in the Steelers is strong. Why wouldn’t it be? During Rodgers and McCarthy’s previous stint together (2006-2018), the team made the playoffs eight consecutive times in Rodgers’ 11 years as the Packers‘ starter under McCarthy. Furthermore, the team won five NFC North titles, appeared in three NFC Championship games, and brought home Super Bowl XLV.

Not only do the Steelers have the Rodgers and McCarthy connection working in their favor, but the roster is loaded with veterans on both sides of the football. With notable players like Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, and Chris Boswell in the fold, this team has the depth and star power to compete for more than just an AFC North title.

Aaron Rodgers Is the Difference-Maker

At the end of the day, Rodgers will be the reason this team goes as far as it goes. The only quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 400 touchdowns and post a career passer rating above 100, Rodgers can still play elite football. While he wasn’t his 2011 self last season, he was still very valuable and sharp. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Without his efforts, the Steelers likely don’t take home the AFC North title.

Now that he is linking back up with McCarthy, he could recapture some of his early-career magic. In his last full season playing for McCarthy (2016), he threw 40 touchdown passes, posted a passer rating of 104.2, and guided Green Bay to the NFC Championship game. Schein has a reason to be excited about what this squad can do this season.