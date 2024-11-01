Steelers Suddenly Cut Player Back From IR, Re-Sign Veteran 1 Day After Release

Veteran linebacker Ade Ogundeji is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers again.

One day after releasing Ogundeji from the 53-man roster, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old linebacker to the practice squad. The team also announced releasing offensive tackle Dylan Cook on October 31.

Cook began the 2024 season on injured reserve. He was set to officially return from IR after the team’s Week 9 bye week.

The Steelers opened his 21-day window to return on October 17.

Ogundeji has appeared in three games for the Steelers this season. In those contests, he’s played 25 defensive snaps and 6 snaps on special teams.

Cook spent the 2023 season on Pittsburgh’s active roster but never appeared in a game.

Steelers Bring Back Edge Rusher Ade Ogundeji

Pittsburgh’s decision to re-sign Ogundeji to the practice squad was expected. The team added Ogundeji to its active roster from the practice squad, released him and then re-signed him to the practice squad twice in October.

On October 30, the Steelers released Ogundeji likely to help make space for cornerback Cameron Sutton. The veteran is set to return from an 8-game suspension in Week 10.

Interestingly, the official Steelers Depot X (formerly Twitter) account reported that “the Commissioner has granted a roster exemption” for Sutton as he works back into football shape. This means the Steelers don’t have to count Sutton as one of their 53 players on their active roster until Monday, November 4.

So, with the release of Ogundeji from the active roster, the Steelers have made space for not only Sutton, but possibly a newly acquired player through a trade. If the Steelers did land a player from a trade this weekend, they would then need to release another player to make room for Sutton on November 4.

Ogundeji began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick for the Atlanta Falcons. He has 3 sacks and 8 tackles for loss in 35 career NFL games.

He is one of four linebackers on the Steelers practice squad entering Week 9. The other three are Devin Harper, Eku Leota and Craig Young.

Steelers Release Dylan Cook

When the Steelers released Ogundeji on October 30, another possibility for that roster spot was Cook.

The Steelers departing with Cook, though, is an obvious indication that they didn’t want to use the open roster spot on extra offensive line depth. That decision came just one day after the Steelers activated Cook from injured reserve.

Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi wrote that “many fans are finding this move a head scratcher.” But he tried to explain why the team may have moved on from Cook.

“Considering the Steelers’ lack of quality depth, it is fair to question why they waived Dylan Cook,” he wrote. “Presumably, they feel comfortable with the two Andersons as their backup tackle options, whether fans agree or not.”

The two Andersons he is referring to are Calvin Anderson and Spencer Anderson, who are Pittsburgh’s current backup tackles on the active roster. The Steelers also have offensive lineman John Leglue on their practice squad. Leglue has a little NFL experience playing left tackle.

It’s possible the Steelers will bring back Cook on their practice squad. To do that, he will have to clear waivers.

Cook started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. He joined the Steelers in May 2023.