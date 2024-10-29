Steelers Cut 3 Players Unexpectedly After Week 8 Win: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on to Week 9 and the bye, and it looks like they’re going to begin their time off with a few roster cuts.

“Steelers waived [outside linebacker] Adetokunbo Ogundeji from [the] 53[-man roster],” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson relayed on October 29. He added that the team has also “released [running back] La’Mical Perine and [defensive back] Thomas Graham from [the] practice squad.”

Ogundeji has seesawed on and off the active roster for most of the season, so he’s likely to return on a practice squad deal sometime this week. As for Perine and Graham, it’s possible that their time in Pittsburgh is done.

Perine is a former fourth-round selection of the New York Jets in 2020. He’s bounced around different practice squads since the 2021 campaign, briefly appearing in three games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 — registering 22 carries for 77 yards.

With the running back room finally getting healthy in Pittsburgh, there’s less of a need for Perine as a reserve.

Graham was in competition for the nickel CB role this summer, but eventually lost out to undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop — who has tallied 3 interceptions over the past two games. Graham is a former sixth-round selection of the Chicago Bears in 2021, and he’s appeared in 12 career regular season games including one with the Steelers in 2024.

Per Steelers Depot, veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton also “had his suspension lifted” on October 29, which explains the Ogundeji cut and Graham’s departure at cornerback. Sutton is expected to return after the Week 9 bye. He’ll join a strong CB room that includes Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Bishop, C.J. Henderson and James Pierre.

Steelers Granted ‘Roster Exemption’ for Returning CB Cameron Sutton

On October 29, Steelers Depot also noted that “the Commissioner has granted a roster exemption for Cameron Sutton” as he works his way back into football shape. This “roster exemption will expire on Monday, November 4,” meaning Sutton won’t technically cost the Steelers a 53-man roster spot until that date.

That leaves the door open for another addition or two over the course of the bye week, and with the NFL trade deadline set for November 5, Sutton’s exemption gives the Steelers some room to sniff around for a wide receiver.

“Steelers active roster now sits at 51 players with team getting exemption on Cameron Sutton,” Steelers Depot informed just after the cuts. “Sutton will obviously fill one of two open spots once exemption ends on Monday.”

Steelers Also Have OT Dylan Cook & LB/Special Teamer Tyler Matakevich Returning From Injury

This should be an interesting bye week for Steelers general manager Omar Khan. Along with Sutton’s return and the trade deadline, Pittsburgh also has a couple of players working their way back from injury.

“The Steelers also have [offensive tackle] Dylan Cook and ILB Tyler Matakevich inside their opened 21-day windows,” Steelers Depot reminded on October 29. “Gonna be a busy week after [the] bye with some minor 53-man shuffling.”

Cook has served as key depth on the offensive line in the past, but he’s been missing in action since August with a foot injury. His return will be very helpful, considering all of the injuries to the blocking unit.

Matakevich re-signed with the Steelers this summer and was expected to serve as a core special teamer with Cole Holcomb still recovering from knee surgery. He suffered a hamstring injury on September 15 and has been on the injured reserve ever since.