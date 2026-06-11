Mike McCarthy’s Steelers Cut Ties With 314-Pound Lineman in Slew of Roster Moves

Mike McCarthy and his Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff are wrapping up offseason workouts this week. Before ending organized activities until July, the team announced a few roster moves Thursday.

The Steelers signed Joaquin Davis and defensive back Daryl Porter to their offseason roster. To create space for each player, the Steelers also released long snapper Cal Adomitis and offensive lineman Aiden Williams.

Davis will be joining his second NFL team. He served as a member of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad during 2025. Davis also spent the early part of this offseason in Minnesota.

Porter is returning for a second stint in Pittsburgh. The Steelers elevated Porter from the practice squad on December 21 for Week 16 versus the Detroit Lions last season.

Pittsburgh released the defensive back about a week later.

Porter signed a futures contract this offseason with the Buffalo Bills. He remained with Buffalo until the team released him on June 1.

Mike McCarthy’s Steelers Sign WR Joaquin Davis, DB Daryl Porter

Davis went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft out of NC Central. He finally received an NFL opportunity with the Vikings practice squad in December.

Minnesota inked Davis to a futures deal in January. But the Vikings released the receiver on June 4.

At NC Central, Davis posted 92 catches, 1,211 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 42 games. He had 31 receptions, 489 receiving yards and four scores in 11 games during his final college season in 2024.

The Steelers added him to their offseason roster just days after dropping veteran wideout Brandon Johnson. Pittsburgh cut Johnson to sign punter Aidan Laros.

Davis is now one of 10 receivers on the Steelers roster. He will likely compete with Brandon Smith, A.T. Perry, and Cole Burgess for opportunities at practice when training camp begins.

In his lone Steelers appearance during December, Porter played one defensive snap and three snaps on special teams.He didn’t register a tackle.

Porter played college football at West Virginia and Miami from 2020-24. In 49 games, he registered 108 combined tackles and 18 pass defenses. Porter also had one interception.

During his final college career, he had 28 combined tackles and seven pass defenses in 12 games for the Hurricanes.

Steelers Cut Aiden Williams, Cal Adomitis

Like Davis and Porter, Williams was part of the 2025 draft class. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds, he went undrafted but signed as a free agent with the Steelers.

Williams spent 2025 training camp and the preseason in Pittsburgh. The team waived him in late August, though, before the regular season started.

In October, Williams spent a week with the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Steelers after the season in January.

Adomitis is a local product whose career came full circle in December when he signed with the Steelers practice squad. Adomitis played high school football at local power Central Catholic High School and snapped at Pitt from 2017-21.

From 2022-25, he appeared in 58 games for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles before returning home to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, though, are set with Christian Kuntz as their long snapper. Also a local product, Kuntz played college football at Duquesne.

The Steelers will hold their final offseason workout on Friday, June 12. Players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28.