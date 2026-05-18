Insider Reveals Why Aaron Rodgers Stayed Away From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have their starting quarterback from last season back under center. Legendary signal-caller Aaron Rodgers signed his one-year deal with the organization this past weekend and is set to make, at most, $25 million this year, which would be over $10 million more than he made last season.

Before the four-time MVP signed back with the team, he was away for a while. The media and fans wondered if he was ever going to come back or just decide to call it a career. Insider Albert Breer has now revealed why Rodgers took so long to re-sign with Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Wanted Aaron Rodgers to Stay Away

Here is what Breer had to write on social media on Monday about why Rodgers decided to stay away from the team before re-signing:

“Part of the deal in Aaron Rodgers staying away until the start of OTAs was giving Mike McCarthy more time to work with and see what he had in Will Howard. Hard to say what he’ll become, but the Steelers coach seems to see something in him.”

Part of the deal in Aaron Rodgers staying away until the start of OTAs was giving Mike McCarthy more time to work with and see what he had in Will Howard. Hard to say what he'll become, but the @Steelers coach seems to see something in him. https://t.co/9mqVoKFAR9 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 18, 2026

So while certain media members and frustrated fans were saying that Rodgers was holding the organization hostage, he was actually putting the team first and showing respect. He wanted to give his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy, an opportunity to see what he had in one of Rodgers’ young backups, Howard. Remember, Howard was drafted in the sixth round last offseason by former head coach Mike Tomlin and Co. From what Rodgers has previously stated about Howard, Pittsburgh may have something special in the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Aaron Rodgers Is the Perfect Mentor

It really is hard to find a better NFL quarterback to learn from than Aaron Rodgers. Arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, the former Super Bowl MVP is the only quarterback in NFL history to toss at least 400 touchdowns and post a passer rating of over 100. He has accomplished everything there is to accomplish. Not to mention the fact that he has been in the NFL for more than half his life. So, why not have him teach the franchise’s next long-term starter(s)?

Whether it is Howard or third-round quarterback Drew Allar, they are both in the quarterback room together. Not only will they have the chance to learn from Rodgers, but they will have the chance to learn from McCarthy. One of the best offensive coaches and quarterback gurus of his generation, he has been around notable quarterbacks such as Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Rodgers, Alex Smith, and Dak Prescott.

Expect Howard and Allar to greatly benefit from this experience. Unlike McCarthy’s previous experience with Rodgers, he only coached Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for two seasons before the young Rodgers took over in 2008 in Green Bay. This will be his 14th season with Rodgers in total and perhaps his final one before moving forward with one of the young guns.