Insider Addresses Idea of Steelers Trading Star Defender

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not exactly out of the woods just yet in terms of worrying about the future of one of their best players. Veteran edge-rusher Alex Highsmith has been sitting out of the team’s OTA practices due to an illness. However, there is a belief that there could be some uncertainty around his future in the Steel City.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes that Steelers fans should sell the idea that the organization won’t trade Highsmith away this season. This is especially true after the Steelers recently extended up-and-coming edge-rusher Nick Herbig by four years.

Pittsburgh Steelers Need to Solve the Alex Highsmith Situation

Here is what Moton had to say about Highsmith’s contract situation and future with Pittsburgh:

“Alex Highsmith is set to play 2026 with no guarantees left on his contract, leaving him exposed if he suffers a major injury. In that situation, some established veterans choose to hold out or apply pressure for more financial security…The 28-year-old led the Steelers with 9.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season. One can make the case that he is underpaid, considering Herbbig’s deal after his 7.5-sack campaign.”

In the NFL, front offices have to think about the future while dealing with the present. When it comes to the edge-rush position in Pittsburgh, it is an interesting predicament. T.J. Watt is one of the organization’s greatest players of all time, but he is set to turn 32 years of age this October. Highsmith is going to turn 29 in August. Then, Herbig is going to turn 25 in November. So, Steelers GM Omar Khan has three players in the same position group at different points in their careers.

The problem for Khan is that he likely will not be able to pay all three players. Herbig is a rising star and should have been extended after a career year. Watt is a future Hall of Famer and has recorded 37.5 total sacks in the last three seasons. Highsmith is one of the best No. 2 edge-rushers in football, but if Herbig is going to get more playing time, Highsmith could be the odd man out and may be traded.

Steelers Could Extend Alex Highsmith Another Season

As things stand right now, Highsmith’s contract runs through 2027. So, he is one year away from being in a contract year. Veteran NFL players entering a contract year as they near 30 years of age is not necessarily the place you want to be. Injuries and underwhelming seasons can happen, which could steer teams away from signing them. That is what Highsmith is looking to avoid.

Under this new Mike McCarthy-led regime, Pittsburgh will look to win right now. Locking up Highsmith for one more year beyond the 2027 season could be the right move if the Steelers want a deeper defense. All eyes will be on this situation as the calendar starts to move toward training camp in Latrobe.