Steelers DC Speaks out on Alex Highsmith Before NFL Trade Deadline

It’s difficult for other Pittsburgh Steelers edge rushers to earn the recognition they deserve with T.J. Watt in the room. Nationally, Alex Highsmith is the team’s “other” start along the edge that seemingly might get traded this season.

But in Pittsburgh, no one takes Highsmith for granted. That’s particularly the case with Steelers first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

During his weekly Monday press conference before Week 10, Graham significantly praised Highsmith, particularly for his play before the bye against the Cleveland Browns.

“He played with his hair on fire. But I think he’s been like that,” said Graham. “I can tell you this, to be around Alex in terms of how he goes about his business on a day-to-day, I’ll speak personally how he’s influenced me in terms of personal standpoint, like I could.

“It’s been a pleasure to be around him.

“Then when you watch him on the field in terms of how he plays, how hard he plays, what we ask him to do, he’s so disciplined.”

Highsmith has 3.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits this season. He also has one pass defense.

Steelers’ Patrick Graham Speaks out on Alex Highsmith

Graham’s answer on Highsmith comes at an interesting time. The Steelers defensive coordinator didn’t specifically address the edge rusher’s name coming up in trade rumors. But Graham’s comments on Highsmith should be a reminder to everyone around the league how much the team values the veteran.

The NFL rumor mill has proposed Highsmith trades since Nick Herbig received his big contract extension in June. Sure, on paper, it makes some sense for the Steelers to move on from Highsmith. It could get difficult for the team to pay three edge rushers starter-worthy money beginning next season.

But Highsmith remains a major part of Pittsburgh’s defense, which sits ranked fourth in points allowed and third in rushing yards yielded.

Graham suggested Monday Highsmith has contributing significantly to that success.

“We ask him to set the edge, we ask him to drop, we ask him to play the run, we ask him to pass rush. All those things that he does out there at a high level,” said Graham. “Again, the numbers or whatever the stats that are on the sheet, they’ll show up. But in terms of caused penalties, how he’s helping with the coordination of the rush, what he’s done in terms of setting hard, short edges in the run game. We keep track of that.”