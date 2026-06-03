NFL Legend Shares Thoughts on Legacy of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for 2026 to be the final season with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his age-43 season, Rodgers is looking to make one final statement in his storied career. If he can, it doesn’t seem like it would shock anyone associated with the NFL, especially Rodgers’ old 2005 NFL Draft mate, Alex Smith.

Smith recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday to chat about Rodgers’ great career as it enters year 22. In fact, he believes Rodgers changed the game due to the talent he has possessed year in and year out.

Aaron Rodgers Gets One Last Chapter with Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Smith had to say about Rodgers’ career and how he should be viewed once it’s all over:

“You want to talk about guts? To go toe the line. I love watching these older players…Here (Aaron Rodgers) is still rolling. Still competing and being courageous enough to compete and toe the line again…This is one of the all-time great quarterbacks, right? Certainly of modern history. This is a guy that I think in a lot of ways has changed the game. You think about the way he played it, the style, the flair that he played with…This guy’s been amazing if you’re a football fan.”

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Smith couldn’t have a better perspective. Rodgers is the most talented quarterback the league has ever seen, and fans, especially in Pittsburgh, will get to witness his greatness one more time. He will also have the opportunity to play for longtime head coach Mike McCarthy for a 14th season. In their previous 13 seasons in Green Bay, Rodgers was the starter for 11 of those years (2008-2018). During that same span, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances, won five NFC North titles, appeared in three NFC Championship games, and won Super Bowl XLV.

Aaron Rodgers Proved His Greatness Last Season

Steelers fans should be excited about the prospect of Rodgers coming back for one more run. Not only because he and McCarthy have a strong track record together, but also because he was extremely valuable in 2025. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. The four-time MVP wasn’t necessarily his 2011 self, but the team likely wouldn’t have made the playoffs if Rodgers wasn’t there. He went 10-6 as the team’s starter and guided them to their first AFC North title in five years.

Not only will Rodgers have the chance to play with another star wide receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. and two-time 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, but he also has the opportunity to yet again help mentor the team’s next franchise starter. Whether that is Will Howard or Drew Allar, they will both have the chance to learn from arguably the greatest signal-caller in the history of the game. While Rodgers may not be what he once was, the Steelers will be in a much better place down the road because No. 8 came back for one more run.