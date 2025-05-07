Steelers ‘In Play’ to Add Veteran WR That Aaron Rodgers ‘Totally Trusts’: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers may already have a wide receiver in mind to replace George Pickens. That veteran wideout, Allen Lazard, has very strong ties to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Lazard is “in play” to be traded to the Steelers. Lazard remains under contract with Rodgers’ former team — the New York Jets.

“Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him. And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him,” Florio wrote. “(At one point during his first year in New York, during Rodgers’s season-long injury absence, Lazard became a healthy scratch.)”

Lazard played with other quarterbacks in 2023 when Rodgers missed nearly the entire season because of an Achilles tear. But Lazard and Rodgers have been on the same roster together since the Green Bay Packers signed the receiver in December 2018.

Lazard entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the draft.

The Packers signed Lazard off the Jaguars practice squad on Dec. 18, 2018.

In seven NFL seasons, Lazard has posted 229 receptions, 3,077 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

Steelers Targeting Jets WR Allen Lazard?

The Steelers have an opening at wide receiver because NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the team traded wideout George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh replacing Pickens with Lazard, though, likely depends on if the Steelers actually sign Rodgers.

“The possibility hinges largely if not entirely on Rodgers signing with the Steelers,” Florio wrote. “While nothing with Rodgers is ever done until it’s done, the persistent thinking continues to be that it will happen.”

Mike Tomlin’s team and the veteran quarterback have been linked for nearly two months. But Rodgers explained during an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show that people in his inner circle are dealing with personal issues this offseason, which is his priority.

Rodgers has made the Steelers aware of that situation.

“I’ve been up front with them about that and said, ‘If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that’s the decision that needs to be made,’ Rodgers told McAfee. “But there’s been no deadline.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II said on Steelers Nation Radio just prior to Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft the team is approaching a resolution with Rodgers.

“We’re still kind of getting the same signals we’ve been getting recently that he does want to come here,” Rooney said. “I do think we may get word soon.

“Obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he’s coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that.”

The Steelers expressing interest in Lazard could be an effort to convince Rodgers to sign in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Need Another WR After George Pickens Trade

The Steelers already traded for one wide receiver this offseason with D.K. Metcalf. Initially, the expectation was Metcalf and Pickens would combine to give the Steelers one of the best pair of deep threat receivers in the league.

But after Pickens’ trade to Dallas, the pair will never play together, and the Steelers once again have a hole at WR2.

While Lazard doesn’t have the same raw talent as Pickens, the 29-year-old has been a capable WR2 for the last few years. In the past three seasons with Rodgers as his starting quarterback, Lazard eclipsed the 500-yard mark.

His best statistical season came in 2022 when he had 60 catches for 788 yards. Last season, Lazard posted a career-best 14.3 yards per catch on his way to 530 receiving yards.

The Steelers are accumulating quite a bit of draft capital for 2026. In a perfect world, they won’t give up a draft pick for another receiver. But Lazard is very likely worth a Day 3 pick if the Jets are willing to trade him.

Lazard is also inexpensive from a financial standpoint.

“Lazard recently slashed his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, with $1.75 million of it guaranteed,” Florio wrote. “That becomes a downright bargain for the Steelers, who suddenly have a gaping hole on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf.”

Lazard would fill a need for the Steelers. But he could also be the final piece that convinces Rodgers to play the 2025 season in Pittsburgh.