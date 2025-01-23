Steelers Tabbed Best Spot for $100 Million WR as George Pickens Addresses Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an interesting choice at wide receiver this offseason. They can add a savvy veteran wideout to pair with big-play threat George Pickens. Or, they could find a receiver to replace Pickens, who has been at the center of controversy the past two years.

Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron is in favor of the first option. On January 22, he argued the Steelers are the “best landing spot” for 5-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper.

“The 30-year-old Cooper will have his fair share of suitors on the open market, likely teams looking to add quality veteran leadership to their receiver room,” Cameron wrote. “What better place to provide that presence than a team with a history of animated receivers like Pittsburgh?

“The Steelers were actively shopping for receiving help at the trade deadline, with reports linking them to several options, including the former Brown. Pairing the even-keeled Cooper with George Pickens would be a prudent move to calm the Steelers’ receiver room and split defensive attention.”

PFF has Cooper ranked as the third-best wideout and No. 7 overall player set to be a free agent in March. The last contract Cooper signed was a 5-year, $100 million deal.

Cameron identified the veteran wideout as a great match with Pickens the same day the 23-year-old receiver fired back at a trade rumor on Instagram.

How Amari Cooper Fits With the Steelers

Amari Cooper appears to be the perfect mix of production and experience the Steelers need at receiver in 2025.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. Cameron clearly argued Cooper could be a calming influence on Pickens. Cooper also has 10 years of experience in the NFL. Pickens didn’t have veteran wideout with that kind of experience as a resource during his first three years in Pittsburgh.

Cooper can still play too. He made the Pro Bowl while posting 72 catches for 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

This past season, Cooper had 44 receptions for 547 yards and four scores. Those were career lows, but Cooper only played in 14 games. He also dealt with significant quarterback issues in Cleveland.

Due to his age and lower than expected 2024 production, Cooper could be relatively cheap for what he can provide. Spotrac projected his market value to be about $28.5 million on a 2-year contract.

Cooper experienced immediate success, making the Pro Bowl with the then Oakland Raiders as a rookie in 2015 and again in 2016. He also earned a pair of Pro Bowl nominations with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

Cooper eclipsed the career 10,000-yard receiving mark during 2024. He also has 711 receptions and 64 touchdowns in the NFL.

George Pickens Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors

Because of Pickens’ contract, more pundits have predicted the Steelers to trade their top receiver than find a target to pair with him in 2025. The 23-year-old reached a boiling point with the rumors on January 22.

Pickens responded to a trade proposal that suggested the Steelers ship Pickens to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 second-round pick this offseason.

“These pages are not in the building. Or any facility,” Pickens wrote on Instagram with one eyebrow raising emoji. “Just stop lying for clicks and views my brotha.”

Pickens’ post strongly implies his desire not to be traded. Things can change quickly in the NFL. But with that response from Pickens, the odds of the Steelers signing Cooper as a secondary target in their offense seemed to increase.

Spotrac projected the Steelers to have about $43 million in salary cap space this offseason. As of January 23, that’s ranked 15th in the NFL.

The Steelers could also easily create more space with roster cuts. However, a lot of their cap space will go toward signing a starting quarterback.