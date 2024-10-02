Steelers Connected to Potential Rare In-Division Trade

Former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is drawing a lot of attention as a potential trade target for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Adams is hardly the only possible receiver trade option for the Steelers. On October 2, ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler linked the Steelers to receiver Amari Cooper if the Cleveland Browns make the veteran available on the trade market.

“If Cleveland continues to slide, Amari Cooper could be an attractive option because his contract restructure has him playing on a minimum base salary,” wrote Fowler.

The biggest obstacle potentially preventing Pittsburgh from acquiring Cooper could be Cleveland’s desire not to help their division rival.

“Cooper would be one to watch for Pittsburgh, though it’d be an in-division trade, and those are tough to execute,” added Graziano.

The last time the Steelers and Browns agreed to a trade was in September 2017. Pittsburgh sent wide receiver Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round pick to Cleveland for a 2017 sixth-rounder.

The Steelers haven’t made any trades involving another team in the AFC North since March 2020. On March 2 of that year, the Steelers dealt a 2021 fifth-round selection to the Baltimore Ravens. In return, the Steelers received defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round choice.

How Amari Cooper Could Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers have been linked to practically every notable receiver potentially available in a trade since they dealt Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on March 12. So, even though it’s hard to envision the Browns wideout landing in Pittsburgh, it’s not surprising that Graziano and Fowler floated it as a possibility.

The 10-year veteran has never made the All-Pro team, but he’s been a very productive receiver with three different franchises. Cooper has made five Pro Bowls, including at least one with all three teams he’s played for in his career.

With 72 catches, 1,250 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last year, Cooper made his first Pro Bowl with the Browns.

Cooper averaged 17.4 yards per catch during 2023. That’s a career high total that’s not likely to happen again. Cooper is on the other spectrum in that statistic through four games this season, as he’s averaged a career-low 9.3 yards per reception in 2024.

But Cooper would definitely be an upgrade over any receiver the Steelers have besides George Pickens. No Steelers receiver other than Pickens is averaging at least 2 catches per game this year.

Cooper is averaging 4 catches per week this season and has 148 receiving yards with 2 touchdowns.

If the Steelers could pull off the rare in-division deal to land Cooper, he could work as a possession receiver in Pittsburgh’s offense, pairing well with Pickens’ deep-threat ability. Pickens led the NFL in yards per catch last season.

That would allow Pittsburgh’s other receivers, Calvin Austin II, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller to play smaller roles behind Pickens and Cooper.

In 10 NFL seasons, Cooper has 683 receptions, 9,634 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns.

Other Potential WR Trade Targets for the Steelers

Adams and Cooper might be the best receiving options potentially available over the next month. But they aren’t likely to be Pittsburgh’s only choices.

On October 2, Graziano named a couple other possible targets for the Steelers.

“I would expect the Steelers to be in on Davante Adams, along with DeAndre Hopkins if he becomes available, and I do wonder about Christian Kirk in Jacksonville,” wrote Graziano.

Christian Kirk is the youngest of the four wideouts the ESPN insiders linked to the Steelers. That alone makes him an intriguing possibility.

But it could also make him more expensive to acquire. Kirk also isn’t a proven commodity like the other potential targets.

Like Adams, DeAndre Hopkins is a former 3-time All-Pro. He’s also roughly the same age.

Hopkins last made the Pro Bowl, though, in 2020, which could make him a less appealing choice. However, he did record 1,057 receiving yards with a 14.1 yards per catch average last year.

The Steelers seemingly have options to add firepower to their receiving room. Negotiating with the Browns could be difficult by nature, but it’s not out of the question because of the immediate need Pittsburgh has at wideout.