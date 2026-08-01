Former Steelers Starter Announces NFL Retirement

Former first-round pick Andrus Peat continued his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. But it appears that will be his final season in the league.

Peat announced on his Instagram account Friday afternoon that he is retiring from the NFL.

“11 years in the league. I gave it everything I had,” wrote Peat, via New Orleans Saints analyst Brenden Ertle. “I may be walking away from football, but not from the lessons it taught me.

“Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and especially my brothers in the trenches. I’m grateful beyond words that I was able to live out this dream.

“On to the next chapter with my wife and sons. All glory to God.”

Peat spent his final NFL season with the Steelers. He dressed for six games, starting three of them, the last of which was the Week 14 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.

His final NFL appearance also came against the Ravens during Week 18.