Steelers Add Another Ex-Ravens Defender to Secondary: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott early in free agency. On May 12, the Steelers added another defensive back previously from their archrival — cornerback Anthony Averett.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote that the Steelers signed Averett to a 1-year deal after he worked out with the team “on a tryout basis” during rookie minicamp.

The Steelers confirmed the 1-year deal with Averett in an article on the team’s official website on May 12.

The Ravens selected Averett in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Baltimore, making 21 starts.

Averett started a career-high 14 games for the Ravens in 2021. That season, he posted 54 combined tackles, 11 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.

Last season, Averett had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, but he didn’t play in a regular season game.

The Averett signing is the fourth notable acquisition the Steelers have made this offseason that involved a former Ravens player. In addition to Averett and Elliott, the Steelers also signed former Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen and claimed edge rusher Jeremiah Moon off waivers this offseason.

With Averett, the Steelers are adding more experienced cornerback depth.

Averett has appeared in 51 NFL games, starting 27 of them. Of those starts, 20 of them have come in the past three years.

After leaving the Ravens following his fourth season, Averett joined the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2022, he appeared in seven games, starting six of them, for the Raiders. He posted 13 combined tackles and 1 pass defense in 279 defensive snaps.

Throughout his career, Averett has lined up in multiple positions, including outside, in the slot and at safety. But a vast majority of his defensive snaps in his career have come at outside cornerback according to Pro Football Focus.

Averett also averaged 91.25 special teams snaps in his four seasons with the Ravens.

Last season, Averett didn’t earn a role on the field with the 49ers or Lions. But the veteran dealt with injuries as he did in 2022 when he missed 10 contests.

“I had a couple injuries my last two years,” said Averett at Steelers rookie minicamp according to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “I’m finally fully healthy and I’m definitely in shape. I’ve got plenty of juice left.

How Averett Potential Fits With Steelers

Not many veterans who need a try out during rookie minicamp make a final NFL roster. But Averett figures to have at least a decent shot of playing time with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will enter the summer with Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson projected to be the team’s starting two cornerbacks. But outside of those two, the Steelers have questions at cornerback.

There’s some buzz around youngsters Darius Rush, sixth-round pick Ryan Watts and undrafted rookie Bernie Bishop Jr. There was also a lot of excitement around 2023 seventh-round selection Cory Trice Jr. last year before he suffered a season-ending injury during training camp.

But all four of those players are unproven commodities. Averett offers less upside but perhaps more stability, especially if he proves to be healthy. Averett could also contribute in multiple spots, including outside, at nickel corner and special teams.

In 51 NFL games, Averett has posted 114 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. He’s also recorded 23 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.