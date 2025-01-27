Hi, Subscriber

Steelers’ Art Rooney II Breaks Silence on Mike Tomlin’s Job Security

Art Rooney II
Getty
Owner Art Rooney II answered why Mike Tomlin remains the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fan approval of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may have never been lower than it is right now. But Tomlin continues to receive support from Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Rooney expressed his approval of Tomlin while meeting with reporters on January 27. Rooney explained that Tomlin’s prior success gives him confidence that he should remain the Steelers head coach.

“I think when you look at how many games Mike [Tomlin] has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach,” Rooney said, via Steelers Depot. “And I know he’s frustrated like we all are in terms of not being able to take that next step, but we still feel good about him being the leader and still think he has the strengths that he always had in terms of being able to lead a team.

“So, the other side of the coin is, when you look at the fact that we have six, seven, eight teams a year that turn their coaches over, it’s when you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with them.”

Tomlin has amassed an 183-107-2 regular season record as Steelers head coach. He’s famously never suffered a losing season in 18 years. With 11 more victories, Tomlin will move past Chuck Noll as winningest head coach in Steelers history.

But Tomlin has lost six straight postseason games to fall to 8-12 in the playoffs. Noll went 16-8 in the postseason as Steelers head coach. Tomlin’s predecessor, Bill Cowher, was 12-9 in the playoffs.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

