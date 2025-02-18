Steelers Projected to Land ‘Top-Five Player’ in 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have addressed the trenches with half of their draft picks in the first two years with Omar Khan as the team’s new general manager. But in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah argued the Steelers should make a splash at a skilled position in the first round.

Jeremiah slotted Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to the Steelers at No. 21 overall on Feb. 18.

“The Steelers spent the past two drafts beefing up their offensive line. Now they land a top-five player in the class to run behind it,” wrote Jeremiah.

Jeanty finished second for the Heisman Trophy and won the Maxwell Award during the 2024 season. He led the FBS with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging nearly 7 yards per carry.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Jeanty to Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Steelers Predicted to Draft Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty

The Steelers offense improved statistically with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields behind center in 2025. But the offense still often lacked big plays, particularly from the running game.

Furthermore, starting running back Najee Harris is a free agent. So, it would make sense for the Steelers to be a potential landing spot for backfield prospects in the 2025 draft.

The Steelers received criticism for drafting Harris in the first round four years ago. So, it would be a little jarring for Pittsburgh to draft his replacement in the first round this spring.

But there’s little debate over whether Jeanty can supply the playmaking ability the Steelers offense was missing.

“Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking.

“This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent.”

Regardless of position, All-Pro talent at No. 21 overall is great value. He’s also ready to make an impact on Day 1 in the league.

“Ashton Jeanty is a high-volume and playmaking running back,” Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson wrote. “Between his bowling ball-esque frame and innate contact balance, Jeanty’s game translates incredibly well to the NFL.

“He fits today’s run offenses with wide zone and pin-pull gap schemes. Jeanty is a bell-cow running back who can shoulder the load for an NFL rushing attack.”

Jeanty was the first running back off the board in Jeremiah’s latest NFL mock draft. But it’s hardly a guarantee he lasts on the board long enough for a playoff team to grab him.

ESPN’s Field Yates argued on Feb. 13 that Jeanty could go as high as No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will the Steelers Re-Sign Najee Harris?

The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option in May 2024. Pundits accepted that move as a sign that the Steelers were ready to part with the former first-round pick this offseason.

Harris eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark again in 2024. But he failed to improve upon his efficiency. In four NFL seasons, he’s averaged 3.9 yards per rush.

However, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote the team hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Harris yet.

“Even though the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option before the 2024 season, there is a strong possibility he could be signed to a new contract before the start of free agency on March 12. Coach Mike Tomlin has always liked Harris and his bruising style since he made him the 24th overall pick in the 2021 draft. And nothing appears to have changed,” wrote Dulac.

“The Steelers would not use the franchise tag on Harris because the price tag to do so ($13.6 million projected) would be too high.

“But, if he is re-signed, it is expected to be a two- or three-year deal that would average between $7 million and $10 million annually. Of course, it is up to Harris if he is willing to accept an offer, though it might be prudent.”

Fellow running back Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent this offseason. Although it’s harder to lose a restricted free agent, the Steelers could retain Harris, allow Warren to depart and then still target Jeanty in the first round of the draft.

But that appears to be a long shot. If the Steelers elect to re-sign Harris, they would very likely target another need in the first round.

Whether the Steelers are a Ashton Jeanty suitor probably 100% depends on if Harris leaves in free agency.