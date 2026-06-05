Steelers Floated as Possible Option for Pro Bowl QB in 2027

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have their quarterback room set up for 2026. It will be the final NFL season for legendary signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. He will be the starter. Then, veteran backup Mason Rudolph looks to be the top backup behind the four-time MVP. Behind him on the depth chart could be future starters in Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar.

However, the future at the position beyond this season is not yet set in stone. While either Howard or Allar could be the future of the position in the Steel City, could the Steelers’ 2027 starter come from outside of their building? Well, 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter believes Baker Mayfield could be an option for the Steelers.

Baker Mayfield to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Here is what Ruiter had to say about the idea of Mayfield coming to Pittsburgh after this upcoming season:

“I’ve got the team for him, and it’s not the Browns…The Steelers…I think Baker going to the Steelers would be delicious.”

"I've got a team for him and it's not the Browns…I think Baker (Mayfield) going to the Steelers (next year) would be delicious." ➡️ @RuiterWrongFAN w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's comments on his future https://t.co/0QnQMsmcUT pic.twitter.com/162wBRrSW7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 5, 2026

This idea from Ruiter comes after Mayfield recently revealed that he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not close on a new contract for the two-time Pro-Bowler. It would make plenty of sense if Mayfield ended up as a Steeler. It would continue the trend of the Steelers bringing in veteran quarterbacks to be their starter. Plus, Mayfield fits the mold of the type of quarterback that Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy likes. In terms of talent, he is a gunslinger much like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers were and are.

Mayfield’s career has been a roller coaster. A former No. 1 overall draft pick, he guided the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win in over a quarter-century. Then, he bounced around between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams before becoming a top-tier starter in Tampa Bay. Since he came to Tampa in 2023, the former Heisman winner has become a multi-time Pro-Bowler and taken the team to the playoffs twice. At age 31, Mayfield still has plenty of football left in him.

It’s All on Aaron Rodgers in 2026

What matters most for the Steelers is what happens right now. Right now, this is Aaron Rodgers’ team for one more year. After recording 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 2025, the former Super Bowl MVP proved that he can still be very valuable, even at 42 years of age. Not only is he set up to play for his longtime head coach, McCarthy, for a 14th season, but he will get the chance to play with even more weapons.

Not only is he back playing with wide receiver DK Metcalf, running back Jaylen Warren, and tight end Pat Freiermuth again, but he has some more help. Two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle are now in the fold. If Rodgers is on his game with these new offensive weapons, the rest of the AFC may want to look out.