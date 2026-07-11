Bears First-Rounder Called Better Option Than Steelers’ 18-Game Starter

If there’s one position that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been criticized for over the last few seasons, it’s been wide receiver. That seems to be mostly resolved heading into the 2026 season.

The Steelers will not only return DK Metcalf, but he’ll be joined by offseason trade addition Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round draft pick Germie Bernard.

The receiver room didn’t look nearly as promising even a season ago, much less during the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s when CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles believes Pittsburgh should have gone in a different direction.

CBS Sports Gives Steelers Different 2024 Draft Pick

The Steelers used their first-round selection that year on offensive lineman Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick. Knowing the Steelers, that wasn’t too surprising. The organization has selected an offensive lineman in the first round three times over the last four drafts.

In Pereles’ 2024 NFL re-draft, he believes the Steelers should have gone after a playmaker instead of protection, selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze.

“Behind the mercurial George Pickens, the Steelers really didn’t have much in the way of wide receiver entering the 2024 NFL Draft, and that problem persisted all season,” Pereles wrote. “After Pickens, the next-leading wide receiver was Calvin Austin III, and no other wide receiver had more than 300 yards. By grabbing Odunze, the Steelers would have gotten a big, physical player who has flashed major talent when healthy.”

Odunze ended up going much higher than where the Steelers selected. The Chicago Bears took him with the No. 9 overall pick, their second first-round selection after drafting quarterback Caleb Williams first overall.

That said, the Steelers likely would have had to sacrifice tons of draft capital to land Odunze. He was taken in the top 10 and third wide receiver overall. However, Pittsburgh had opportunities to address the position later, as four more receivers were selected after the Steelers’ pick.

In two seasons, Odunze has recorded 1,395 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 14.2 yards per catch. His 2025 season was marred by injuries, causing him to miss five games.

Troy Fautanu Has Become Key Piece for Steelers In 2026

Fautanu has turned out to be quite the necessity for the Steelers coming into the 2026 season. The third-year starter may end up having to take over the left tackle position after playing right tackle the last two seasons.

Right tackle was not Fautanu’s natural position, though. In college, he primarily played on the left side. With the Steelers uncertain about Broderick Jones’ return from spinal fusion surgery, Fautanu may be primed to take over the starting left tackle job.

Despite playing just one game as a rookie because of a knee injury, he bounced back in 2025 and started all 17 games at right tackle.

According to Next Gen Stats, his 6.1% pressure rate allowed on pass-blocking snaps ranked fifth among right tackles with at least 200 snaps.

There’s always a chance rookie Max Iheanachor could claim that spot, but probably not to begin the season, especially with the responsibility of protecting 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. It’s more likely he begins on the right side while adjusting to the NFL.

So while Odunze would have been the flashier pick and potentially addressed some of Pittsburgh’s playmaker concerns, Fautanu’s selection appears to have been the better choice in hindsight.