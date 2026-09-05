Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Pittsburgh for Special Reunion

Ben Roethlisberger was back in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. No, he is not returning to play for the Steelers at the age of 44. The Steelers already have a 40-plus-year-old quarterback leading the offense.

His actual reason for being in attendance was to watch his alma mater, Miami University. That is Miami (OH), where Roethlisberger took the program to new heights right after the turn of the millennium. He went from a local Ohio kid into a national star at a MAC school and ended up as a Steelers legend.

The Redhawks traveled to Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Pitt Panthers in a game ultimately dominated by the home team. But Roethlisberger seemed to enjoy himself regardless of the score and it brought up memories of his legendary college career.

Remembering Ben Roethlisberger’s College Career

Roethlisberger was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Steelers out of Miami (OH). That is unheard of for a MAC quarterback and would likely never happen today given NIL and the transfer portal. He would have easily been picked up and paid handsomely by a Power 4 school if he played today.

The Ohio native was a three-year starter and made a name for himself in 2003. He threw for 4,486 yards and 37 touchdowns, leading the program to a 13-1 record and a bowl victory. The only loss that season came in Week 1 on the road at Iowa. The offense exploded in productivity after that en route to a conference title and a bowl win.

His play earned him a handful of honors and ultimately led to the program retiring his No. 7 jersey. It is tough to imagine a Miami (OH) quarterback reaching those heights in the current state of college football.

Big Ben Remains an Active Voice on the Steelers

Roethlisberger has been retired since 2022 and appears to be enjoying life away from the field. Yet he still remains an active voice on his former team and makes his opinions known via his “Footbahlin” podcast. That keeps him tied to the team even though he is now watching the games from home.

His current analysis of the team will be fascinating as he must discuss Aaron Rodgers, who was drafted one year after Roethlisberger into the NFL. He will also have to talk about a Steelers team not coached by Mike Tomlin for the first time since 2007.

Seeing the former Super Bowl champion back on the field in Pittsburgh will surely bring back plenty of nostalgia for Steelers fans. If anything, it’s good to see him walking around healthy after such a punishing career.