Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Steelers 2026 Record Prediction

There is no greater authority on the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers than future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Anytime fans want to get a pulse of the franchise, why not listen to what the team’s greatest quarterback has to say? The two-time Super Bowl champion recently gave his record prediction for the 2026 Steelers.

While on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger on Tuesday, the former six-time Pro Bowl quarterback revealed that he thinks the Steelers will go 12-5 this season. He cited legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ ability to thrive in new head coach Mike McCarthy‘s offense, along with the team’s new skill position additions, as his reasons.

Big Ben Believes in the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Roethlisberger had to say on his podcast about why Pittsburgh can go 12-5 this season:

“12-5…I think Aaron is going to thrive more in this offense he knows. I think he’ll be able to bring the guys with him. I think the line will be a year better knowing each other playing together. Adding some additions, some subtractions. I think the additions at skill positions will be huge.”

Roethlisberger’s reasoning makes complete sense. Starting with Rodgers playing better in McCarthy’s offense, the four-time MVP is reuniting with the coach with whom he started his career. McCarthy guided Rodgers to seven Pro Bowl nods and multiple MVP awards. Together, they helped the Packers make the playoffs eight times in 11 seasons, as well as win Super Bowl XLV.

Big Ben also noted some of the team’s offseason additions, particularly on offense, which should be impactful. Steelers GM Omar Khan traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard was also drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Pittsburgh. Defensively, the team added veterans at almost every level of the defense. That includes the likes of veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, safety Jaquan Brisker, and cornerback Jamel Dean.

Steelers Should Have Sights on Double-Digit Wins Yet Again

With a new-look offensive approach and an improved roster, the Steelers should at least have double-digit wins again. That means they should be in the running for another playoff run, along with a division title. Steelers fans are hoping the hiring of McCarthy can make all the difference right now and down the road.

The good news is that Pittsburgh only has six games against 2025 playoff teams. The bad news is that teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens should be much improved. Plus, you never know with teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. Experience will have to lead the way for McCarthy, Rodgers, and Co. Should this team find a way to win 12 games, it will surpass plenty of expectations from pundits all across the board.