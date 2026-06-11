Size of Steelers’ Super Bowl Window Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a Super Bowl since the 2008 season. They have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season. With Mike McCarthy stepping in as the new head coach and with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers set to retire after the 2026 season, the organization is in a unique position. Could they contend for a Super Bowl right away? Possibly? The question is how long the Super Bowl window could be open for.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the Steelers’ Super Bowl window is open for one more year at most. It is all based around the play of Rodgers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Limited Super Bowl Window

Here is what Gagnon wrote on Wednesday about the Steelers’ slim Super Bowl hopes:

“I really don’t view the Steelers as a legit contender right now, as they haven’t won a playoff game in a decade, and not much has changed. This prescribed window really just represents what Aaron Rodgers may or may not have left.”

This is a fair assessment from Gagnon. Rodgers and McCarthy will have one last chance to work together. Now, the last time Rodgers played a full season for McCarthy, he threw 40 touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers went to the NFC Championship game. Pittsburgh has also made key additions on both sides of the football this offseason. The team traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, and inked Super Bowl champion cornerback Jamel Dean.

The roster is much better this time around. Plus, McCarthy’s offensive system should make Rodgers feel even more comfortable in his second season in the Steel City. At minimum, this team should be playoff contenders and have their eyes set on double-digit wins yet again.

Steelers Have a Favorable Schedule

Not only do the Steelers have an improved roster on paper and an improved offensive outlook, but the team’s schedule is favorable, as well. Pittsburgh is set to face just six playoff teams from a season ago, and they only have to face one before the week of Thanksgiving. Now, the flip side of the coin is that the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens should be much improved if they remain healthy. That means the AFC North race could be even spicier this year.

Nevertheless, the Steelers are coming off their first AFC North-winning season in five years. They have as much experience as anyone. Plus, they could have some extra juice in their quest as this is their starting quarterback’s final NFL season. Perhaps Rodgers could treat fans to one last vintage year. In a new offensive system last year, he recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Think of what he can do in a system that he knows like the back of his hand. The AFC should not overlook this team this season.