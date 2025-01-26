Hi, Subscriber

Steelers ‘Showing Quite a Bit of Interest’ in Dual-Threat College QB

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook told reporters that he has met with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers twice this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially bring back either quarterback Russell Wilson or Justin Fields this offseason. But that doesn’t mean they won’t also target a signal caller in the NFL draft.

Early this offseason, the Steelers appear to be exploring that possibility, performing their homework on the incoming class behind center. Their evaluations have included meeting with Missouri quarterback Brady Cook twice.

Cook shared with Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney that he spoke with the Steelers at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl in January.

“Showing quite a bit of interest in the three-year starting QB,” Carney on X (formerly Twitter).

Cook started three seasons at Missouri. NFL Draft Buzz described him as emerging “as a stalwart” in the SEC during his second year as a starter in 2023.

In addition to 9,251 passing yards in college, Cook rushed for 1,262 yards at Missouri. He accounted for 71 total touchdowns, including 21 on the ground.

Steelers Met With Missouri QB Brady Cook

The Steelers haven’t selected a signal caller since Kenny Pickett’s draft class three years ago. But with Pickett moving on and Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation again in flux this offseason, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Steelers selected a signal caller this year.

One NFL executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Pittsburgh could pick a quarterback in the 2025 draft “fairly high.”

Wilson provided the Steelers offense a boost during the middle part of the 2024 season. But opposing defenses appeared to adjust, taking away his signature “moon ball” deep passes. After that, the points significantly dried up.

Wilson also turned 36 in November, so he’s hardly a long-term solution anyway.

In his small sample as a starter, Fields appeared improved from his Chicago Bears tenure. But he still has to prove he will develop into a franchise quarterback.

With long-term uncertainty surrounding both Wilson and Fields, it makes sense for the Steelers to draft a quarterback.

Cook isn’t as dynamic a runner as Fields. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry during his college career. But his dual-threat ability could be intriguing to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who again told reporters in his post-season press conference that quarterback mobility is important to him.

Cook will also come into the NFL with a lot of experience. He played in 47 college games, including 38 the past three years.

During his final college season, Cook posted a 62.6% completion percentage and 7.9 yards per pass. He also had 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Cook rushed for 223 yards.

His best rushing season came as a junior in 2022 when he had 585 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, Cook averaged 9 yards per pass.

