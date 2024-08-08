Steelers ‘Inching’ to Final Resolution in Possible Brandon Aiyuk Trade: Report

Rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have swirled for months. But it’s possible that a final outcome for Aiyuk and the Steelers is on the horizon.

That’s at least what NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo implied with his latest report on the situation.

“We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” Garafolo said on NFL Network on August 7, via Steeler Depot’s Josh Carney. “I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point.

“We’ll see if we’re out of the turns, and we can finally get across the finish line.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then agreed with Garafolo, saying, “it does seem like the eventual outcome” will be Aiyuk playing for the Steelers.

Trade rumors have connected Aiyuk and the Steelers since early April. NFL Insider Mike Lombardi reported on his podcast on May 30 that the Steelers had a trade package in place for Aiyuk but the deal fell through because the San Francisco 49ers were seeking more compensation.

Based on Garafolo’s report, San Francisco demanding more in return for Aiyuk is also why the Steelers haven’t acquired the receiver yet this summer.

Browns, Patriots Out of the Brandon Aiyuk Sweepstakes?

To begin the first full week of August, it appeared the Steelers were out of the running for Aiyuk. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported during The Pat McAfee Show on August 6 that he didn’t “expect Pittsburgh to be a landing spot at all” for Aiyuk.

At the time, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots were the top contender for Aiyuk.

But Schefter walked back that report just hours after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the Steelers and 49ers “re-engaged” trade conversations involving Aiyuk.

Then over the next two days, the Steelers emerged as the front-runner for Aiyuk.

“I’m told after talking to multiple sources that Brandon Aiyuk did not want to play for the Patriots, and he doesn’t want to play for the Browns,” Kimberly Martin of ESPN said on “Get Up!” on August 7.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco had a similar report, saying that Aiyuk didn’t express much interest in playing for the Patriots or Browns.

Garafolo reported on August 6 that Aiyuk’s preferred destination is Pittsburgh.

“It sounds like, if you piece this all together, [the Steelers] would be Aiyuk’s preferred destination,” Garafolo said on NFL Network, via Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark.

Players in Aiyuk’s situation shouldn’t hold all the leverage. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could face massive fines and not reach free agency next March if he refuses to play for the 49ers this fall.

But Aiyuk has built leverage in the situation because San Francisco appears unwilling to withstand a season filled with Aiyuk drama. And the receiver has a de facto no trade clause since he can refuse to negotiation a contract extension with teams such as New England and Cleveland.

What Aiyuk Could Bring to the Steelers

It’s not surprising that pundits have connected Aiyuk to the Steelers for several months. Third-year receiver George Pickens is the only wideout on Pittsburgh’s current roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last season.

Unless one of the receivers the Steelers added this offseason emerges to have a much bigger 2024 campaign, then Pickens will likely see a lot of double coverage from opposing defenses.

The Steelers drafted Michigan receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. But he suffered an ankle injury and is now missing valuable training camp repetitions.

If the Steelers land Aiyuk, they would have a 2-time 1,000-yard receiver to pair with Pickens. In fact, the Steelers would have two of the best big-play outside threats in the league.

Both Aiyuk and Pickens averaged more than 17.5 yards per catch last season. Aiyuk had 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 2023.

The Steelers trading for Aiyuk makes a lot of sense. It now appears that is the most likely outcome. But a potential deal is going to take a little more time.