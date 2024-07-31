Steelers Sign WR Day After Rookie WR Roman Wilson Exits Camp With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added receiver depth less than 24 hours after rookie Roman Wilson left training camp practice on a cart. The Steelers announced July 31 that they signed wide receiver Tarik Black to their 90-man roster.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers released defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall.

Black last played in an NFL regular season game for the New York Jets during the 2021 season.

The Black signing comes after Wilson exited practice July 30 with an ankle injury. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the injury “does not appear serious” but that the team called Wilson “week-to-week.”

“Sources classify Steelers WR Roman Wilson, who was carted off with an ankle injury, as week-to-week and that he’ll be ‘OK,'” wrote Fowler on X (formerly Twitter). “So, he could miss some time, but the injury does not appear serious.”

Steelers Sign Veteran WR Tarik Black

With Black, the Steelers are adding an undrafted receiver from the 2021 class. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2021 NFL draft and spent the beginning of the season on the team’s practice squad.

Black made his NFL regular season debut after the Jets signed him to their practice squad in December 2021. He appeared in the team’s final regular season game against the Buffalo Bills.

In that game, Black caught 1 pass for 10 yards on 2 targets. He played 19 snaps on offense and 2 on special teams.

Black has spent the past two seasons with the Jets and Baltimore Ravens. He was off and on the Ravens practice squad during the 2023 season.

In college, Black played three seasons at Michigan and one at Texas. He posted 50 receptions, 747 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in four years.

Steelers’ Roman Wilson Exits With Ankle Injury

Wilson had looked impressive through Pittsburgh’s offseason workouts and early in training camp. But The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo posted a video on X of the rookie leaving July 30 practice on a cart.

DeFabo reported Wilson suffered his ankle injury while running a jet sweep.

“Rookie WR Roman Wilson appeared to be injured on a jet sweep during seven shots,” wrote DeFabo.

The Steelers drafted Wilson in the third round at No. 84 overall this past spring. With George Pickens the only wideout on Pittsburgh’s roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last season, big things have been expected from Wilson for the 2024 season.

His injury doesn’t mean he won’t still have an impact. But it might not come right at the start of the regular season.

“The belief is he’ll be ready to start the season, but expect Wilson to ease back in, as expectations are high for the 3rd round national champ,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

Wilson registered 48 catches, 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior for Michigan last season. He scored in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Alabama and then recorded 3 catches for 54 yards in the national championship.

Without Wilson, veteran Van Jefferson and third-year wideout Calvin Austin III probably have the best chance of being the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver behind Pickens.

In addition to Black, the Steelers also have Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, Jacob Copeland, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaray Jenkins, and Duece Watts on the roster for depth at wide receiver.