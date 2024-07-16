Steelers’ Brandon Aiyuk Dream Scenario Reaches Frenzy State Upon WR Trade Request

Triblive.com’s Mark Madden called the dream of the Pittsburgh Steelers landing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a trade “silly” this offseason. But that dream isn’t going away anytime soon.

Especially not after Aiyuk officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers on July 16.

“Source: 49ers All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade after an offseason of unsuccessful attempts to reach an extension,” wrote NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out.”

Garafolo’s tweet excited Steelers fans on X. They expressed that excitement through trade speculation on social media.

“Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade. You know who’s on the other side of the phone. Omar Khan.” wrote PickensBurgh. “Steelers splash trade incoming.”

“The Steelers will become a Super Bowl contender if Brandon Aiyuk joins the team,” wrote David Welsh Jr.

“Let Brandon Aiyuk go if you won’t pay him,” wrote Steelercam. “Steelers show us you are serious about winning and give the man a great deal.

“I bet some yinzer will jump in the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio river if you do!”

How Likely Are the Steelers to Trade for 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk?

NFL insider Michael Lombardi reported on May 30 during an appearance on “The GM Shuffle” podcast that the Steelers nearly traded for Aiyuk during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Clearly, there was interest from the Steelers in Aiyuk a few months ago. But there’s a couple obstacles to Pittsburgh acquiring the 26-year-old wideout.

Whatever the Steelers offered for Aiyuk in April was obviously not enough. Talks then stalled, so that likely means the Steelers were not willing to meet San Francisco’s demands.

Perhaps Aiyuk’s trade request will lower his trade price. But the 49ers have the leverage in contract negotiations with the receiver, so they do not have to trade the receiver.

With his trade request, other teams could also potentially inquire about Aiyuk. Therefore, the Steelers may have to increase their offer for Aiyuk despite the receiver’s trade request.

Then after landing Aiyuk, which will likely cost the Steelers at least a first-round pick, Pittsburgh will have to sign the receiver to a contract extension. Spotrac projected Aiyuk to be worth $106 million on a 4-year contract.

That would give Aiyuk an average annual salary of $26.5 million. But he could be seeking a lot more, considering three receivers signed deals that gave them an average annual salary of more than $30 million this offseason.

Why Aiyuk Could Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers will likely continue to be mentioned among possible Aiyuk suitors because of how close they came to nearly acquiring him in April. But Pittsburgh’s receiving depth is the other reason to connect the Steelers to Aiyuk.

George Pickens is the only wideout on the Steelers roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last season.

This offseason, the Steelers acquired Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller, all of whom have posted a 500-yard season in their careers. Pundits have also mentioned third-year receiver Calvin Austin III as a possible breakout candidate.

But all four of those wideouts have significant questions about whether they can be a WR2 for Pittsburgh.

Aiyuk would arrive with the Steelers as a WR1 and move Pickens, who led the NFL in yards per catch last year, back into his WR2 role from 2022-23.

Last season, Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. If the Steelers add him to the roster, they will have a pair of receivers who averaged at least 17.9 yards per catch during 2023.