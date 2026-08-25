Steelers Cut ‘Blazing Fast’ WR to Bring in DB With Local Ties

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make tweaks to their roster Tuesday ahead of the team’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers announced they signed defensive back Brandon Hill. In a corresponding move, the team also released wide receiver Joaquin Davis.

Hill is a Florida native who played four seasons at Pitt from 2019-22. During that tenure, he made second-team All-ACC in 2021.

“Hill played college football at the University of Pittsburgh where he appeared in 40 games, with 27 starts,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “He recorded 172 tackles, including 91 solo stops, three and a half tackles for a loss, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions.

“He also had three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His senior season he was Pitt’s second-leading tackler with 67 tackles.”

The Steelers moved on from one of their receivers to sign Hill. Davis brought a lot of speed to the table in Pittsburgh’s receiver room. At his Pro Day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Davis ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.

When the Steelers signed Davis in June, SI on Steelers’ Jacob Punturi described Hill as “blazing fast.” He also stands at 6-foot-4.

Steelers Sign Former Pitt DB Brandon Hill

Although he faces an uphill battle to a roster spot, Hill isn’t just an addition for Pitt nostalgia.

Hill ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine. At 5-foot-10, he also bench pressed 15 repetitions and had a wingspan greater than 6-foot-3 during the pre-draft process.

The Houston Texans selected Hill at No. 248 overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in two contests for the Texans as a rookie. Hill played one defensive snap and 25 snaps on special teams.

Although he didn’t play in the NFL regular season during 2024 or 2025, he spent parts of those campaigns with the Texans. Mostly, Hill was a member of their practice squad.

At the end of the 2025 regular season, he briefly spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. In the playoffs, though, he returned to the Texans practice squad.

Since May, he’s experienced stints with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

Hill is the second cornerback the Steelers have signed this week. On Monday, they added undrafted rookie Jaylon Guilbeau.

More than likely, both late preseason additions will be battling for a practice squad spot. The Steelers will have to cut their roster to 53 players by 6 pm ET on Sunday, August 30.

Pittsburgh Releases WR Joaquin Davis

The best Davis probably could have hoped for in Pittsburgh to begin this season was also a practice squad role. But that probably was a long shot even before his release.

Without Davis, the Steelers still have 12 wide receivers on their 90-man roster.

DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen will probably be the team’s top six receivers for the official roster. That leaves Isaiah Winstead, Levi Wentz, Brandon Smith, Cornell Powell, Jakobie Keeney-James, and Max Hurleman to battle for the practice squad.

Davis spent his rookie season with the Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.