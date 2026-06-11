Recently Cut Steelers WR Joins AFC Rival: Report

It didn’t take long for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson to find a new team.

About a day after the Steelers parted ways with Johnson, the veteran wideout returned to the AFC West. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday that Johnson agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson played three games for the Steelers during the 2024 campaign. He received one target, catching one pass for nine yards.

During 2025, he spent part of the season on the Pittsburgh practice squad.

His release Tuesday marked the end of his third Steelers tenure. The team waived the wideout on June 9 to create roster space to sign punter Aidan Laros.

“The Steelers claimed punter Aidan Laros off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley on Tuesday. “Laros was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

“In a related move, the team released receiver Brandon Johnson.”

Raiders Sign WR Brandon Johnson: Report

One never knows what an NFL regular season could bring. Maybe Johnson could still return to the Steelers for a fourth stint.

But this summer, he’s moving forward with his career in a new organization.

Johnson started in the NFL with the Denver Broncos during 2022 as an undrafted free agent. He played 20 games for the Broncos from 2022-23. During that time, he had 25 catches for 32 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson registered 19 receptions, 284 yards and four scores over 13 games in 2023.

The Steelers signed the wideout to their practice squad to begin 2024 after the Broncos waived him. He played in three contests for Pittsburgh as a practice squad elevation.

Last October, Johnson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. He returned to the Steelers in late December after the Buccaneers waived him in the middle of the month. Johnson stayed with the Steelers until their playoff elimination.

On January 20, he joined the Broncos again on their practice squad for the AFC championship game.

The Steelers brought back Johnson for a third stint in April. He participated in early offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp from June 2-4.

Steelers WR Depth Entering 2026 Training Camp

Johnson was a long shot to make the Steelers roster this summer. In addition to trading for veteran Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, the team selected receivers Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wideouts DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek are also expected to make the roster.

That left Johnson toward the bottom of the Steelers receiver depth chart this spring. There, he was competing with Cole Burgess, A.T. Perry, and Brandon Smith.

If the Steelers suffer multiple injuries at receiver during the preseason, perhaps one of them could have an outside chance to make the initial roster. But more than likely, those three receivers will battle for the right to be one of the wideouts on Pittsburgh’s practice squad to open 2026.

With the addition of Laros, the Steelers now have two punters on their offseason roster. The undrafted rookie will compete with veteran Cameron Johnston for the punting job this summer.