Steelers Linked to 6-Foot-2 ‘Impact Playmaker’ to Replace $5M Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers know quarterback will be one of the biggest questions hanging over their 2027 offseason. But not everyone is convinced they will use their first-round pick to answer it.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski projected Pittsburgh to select Notre Dame safety Brauntae Johnson with the No. 12 overall pick in its early 2027 NFL mock draft.

The prediction comes with a notable caveat.

“Quarterback has to be at the forefront of what the Pittsburgh Steelers do next offseason,” Sobleski wrote, “unless the organization decides to move forward with Drew Allar after a year of development.

Steelers Predicted to Take Notre Dame’s Brauntae Johnson at No. 12

The projection has Pittsburgh passing on quarterback and adding what it considers the best safety in the 2027 class.

Johnson enters his junior season at Notre Dame at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He emerged as one of the Fighting Irish’s top young defenders in 2025, starting eight of 10 games and finishing with 48 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups.

Notre Dame’s official athletics website lists Johnson as a first-team Sporting News preseason All-American for 2026. He was also a Freshman All-American last season after returning an interception for a touchdown against Pittsburgh and recording two picks against Boston College.

Sobleski sees the combination of size, physicality and instincts translating quickly to the NFL, calling Johnson a “true impact playmaker.”

The fit also makes sense because Pittsburgh may need another long-term answer at safety.

The Steelers signed Jaquan Brisker to a one-year deal in March after his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. Brisker arrived with 342 career tackles, 21 passes defensed, seven sacks and four interceptions.

Unless Pittsburgh signs him to another deal, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Drew Allar Could Decide Steelers’ 2027 Draft Direction

The bigger question is whether Pittsburgh can afford to spend the No. 12 pick on a safety.

Aaron Rodgers has already said 2026 will be his final NFL season. That means the Steelers will enter next offseason needing either a successor already on the roster or another significant move at quarterback.

Pittsburgh used the No. 76 overall pick in April on Allar, giving the former Penn State quarterback a developmental season behind Rodgers.

Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley reported quarterbacks coach Tom Arth was particularly high on Allar’s physical tools after the draft.

“He has a very high ceiling,” Arth said.

Allar threw for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns across 45 games at Penn State. At 6-foot-5, he also gives Pittsburgh the size and arm talent teams typically want to develop at the position.

Bleacher Report’s mock essentially leaves the Steelers’ entire 2027 decision connected to his progress.

If Allar convinces Pittsburgh he can become the long-term starter, using a top-12 pick on the draft’s No. 1 safety becomes much easier to envision.

If he doesn’t, Bleacher Report acknowledged quarterback moves to the front of the line.

The Steelers have spent years trying to solve the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired, moving through Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Rodgers before drafting Allar.

Johnson might be the defender Pittsburgh wants at No. 12.

Whether the Steelers can actually afford to take him could come down to whether they finally believe the answer at quarterback is already in the building.