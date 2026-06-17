Steelers ‘Looking Into’ Brendan Sorsby: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their present quarterback situation settled. Aaron Rodgers will be the team’s starter in his 22nd and final NFL season. Furthermore, the future of the quarterback position in Pittsburgh has been addressed, as well. Steelers GM Omar Khan drafted Ohio State quarterback Will Howard last offseason before drafting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar this offseason.

However, this doesn’t mean either of the latter two will officially be the team’s starter when Rodgers hangs up his cleats. In fact, could Pittsburgh be interested in adding a particular big-name quarterback via the league’s supplemental draft? Well, according to insider Mark Kaboly, the Steelers have been looking into Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby for a while now.

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Interested in Brendan Sorsby?

Here is what Kaboly posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon regarding the team being interested in Sorsby:

“Steelers have been looking into Sorsby for months. This isn’t new. This also doesn’t mean they are interested. Means they have been snooping around for some time.”

In one of the more unique NFL prospect situations in recent memory, Sorsby has thrown his name into the supplemental draft hat after it was found out that he had gambled on college football games while at Texas Tech. Still, it is interesting that the Steelers have been keeping an eye on the situation, even though they seem to have the quarterback position figured out for the time being.

However, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy knows quarterback play better than almost everybody. He was in Green Bay when the Packers moved on from Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller Brett Favre in favor of a young Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback position is the most important position in sports. Perhaps the best time to look for a quarterback is when you don’t necessarily need one.

This Is Aaron Rodgers’ Last Ride

At the end of the day, this is still Aaron Rodgers’ team for one more season. The four-time MVP and former Super Bowl MVP is looking to write one last magical chapter of his storied career. Who better to write it with than his longtime head coach, McCarthy? Remember, the two spent 13 seasons in Green Bay together, with 11 of them seeing Rodgers start under center (2008-2018). In those 11 seasons, Rodgers and McCarthy guided the team to eight playoff appearances, five NFC North titles, three NFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl win.

Rodgers himself is coming off a quality first season in Pittsburgh. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and eight interceptions under former head coach Mike Tomlin. Without his consistency and leadership, the Steelers likely wouldn’t have taken home their first AFC North title in five years. Wouldn’t it be something if Rodgers and McCarthy guided the Steelers to a Super Bowl win? There is no doubt that they would be remembered in the Steel City forever.