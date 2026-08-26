Steelers’ 3 Cut Candidates Include Former First-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several difficult roster decisions coming before Sunday’s 53-man deadline, and one of them could involve a player they once traded up to draft in the first round.

Broderick Jones has spent the summer trying to work his way back after spinal fusion surgery ended his 2025 season. He was cleared for training camp, but his preseason performance has now put his roster spot under scrutiny.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra listed Jones among three Steelers who could be released or traded before the August 30 cutdown deadline, along with linebacker Malik Harrison and running back Kaleb Johnson.

For Jones, that would be quite the stunning fall for a player Pittsburgh selected No. 14 overall just three years ago.

Steelers’ Broderick Jones Named Cut Candidate After Rough Preseason

Patra called Jones an interesting case because Pittsburgh’s tackle depth could still work in his favor.

The former Georgia standout suffered a neck injury in Week 12 last season and later underwent spinal fusion surgery. He had started all 11 games he played in 2025 before landing on injured reserve.

Jones returned in time for the start of training camp, but Patra wrote that he has “struggled mightily in the preseason” while continuing to play deep into games.

The most concerning performance came against the New York Jets.

Jones allowed five quarterback pressures and two sacks in that game, according to Next Gen Stats, which Patra described as a particularly poor showing.

Those struggles come at a position where Pittsburgh has invested heavily in recent drafts.

The Steelers used another first-round pick on tackle Max Iheanachor in April, taking him No. 21 overall. Iheanachor missed more than two weeks this month with a shoulder/neck injury but returned to practice on August 24.

Steelers.com’s Brian Batko reported that Mike McCarthy wants to see how quickly Iheanachor can regain the progress he made earlier in camp.

Patra suggested that could have a direct impact on Jones, writing that the rookie’s progress “could decide Jones’ fate in Pittsburgh.”

Steelers Have 2 Other Notable Cut Candidates

Jones isn’t the only recognizable name Patra has on the bubble.

He also listed Harrison, whose roster chances took another hit when Pittsburgh brought back veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts on August 13.

Roberts signed a one-year contract after spending 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Roberts previously played for Pittsburgh in 2023 and 2024, starting 29 games and recording 147 tackles over those two seasons.

Patra viewed Roberts’ return as another indication Harrison’s time in Pittsburgh could be nearing an end.

Kaleb Johnson could also be vulnerable only one year after the Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patra pointed to both his preseason production and his place on the depth chart. Johnson has averaged 3.5 yards on 12 carries this preseason, while Patra wrote that his “lack of versatility hurts his chances” of making the roster.

None of the three players has been cut yet, and Pittsburgh still has until Sunday to make its final decisions.

Jones, however, is easily the most surprising name of the group.

The Steelers didn’t merely spend a first-round pick on him in 2023. They traded up three spots to get him, sending New England a fourth-round pick in the process.

Three years later, Pittsburgh could be days away from deciding whether that investment still has a place on its roster.