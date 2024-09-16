Steelers’ Broderick Jones Makes Confusing Remark on RT Rotation After Poor Week 2

The experiment the Pittsburgh Steelers deployed at right tackle in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos failed. While starting right tackle Troy Fautanu played well, Broderick Jones committed 3 penalties on just one drive.

The Steelers benched Jones before the end of his dismal series. The second-year right tackle took accountability for his benching while speaking to reporters after the game. But when asked specifically about the plan to rotate him and Fautanu at right tackle, Jones offered a puzzling answer.

“If I’m not starting, then I really don’t feel like I should be playing,” Jones told the media. “So, rotation is really not a big factor for me.

“At the end of the day, they called it, I hauled it. So, I just try to continue to go out there and do the best of my ability.”

Jones’ answer can seemingly be interpreted in two different ways. It’s possible the offensive tackle meant that he doesn’t feel like he deserves to play if he hasn’t earned a starting job.

But Jones’ response could also be seen as a message to the Steelers coaching staff — either start me or don’t play me at all.

Broderick Jones Has Awful Series Against Denver Broncos

Steelers fans can decide what Jones intended to say after the team’s 13-6 victory against the Broncos. But there’s no debate that Jones played poorly in Week 2.

After Fautanu started, Jones played right tackle on the third offensive possession for Pittsburgh. On the seventh play of the drive, Jones committed a false start that turned a third-and-6 into third-and-11. The Steelers still converted the third-down opportunity, but two snaps later, the officials called Jones for a holding penalty.

Jones committed another holding foul two plays later. The Steelers then removed Jones, and Fautanu played the rest of the game.

“You got it,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin when asked if Jones was benched because of his penalties.

Jones’ penalties bogged down the promising Steelers drive and forced a punt. Even though Jones didn’t play another snap, Pittsburgh never really found its offensive rhythm again in the game.

The Steelers had just 62 offensive yards in the second half. They held on to win thanks in large part to 2 interceptions after halftime.

Could the Steelers Change Their Approach With Jones After Week 2 Disaster?

Again, there’s no debating Jones didn’t play well against the Broncos. But one could argue this is a problem of the Steelers’ own making.

Pittsburgh drafted Jones to be the franchise’s left tackle. But the team hasn’t allowed him much opportunity at left tackle because of Dan Moore Jr.

Tomlin told reporters in November 2023 that Jones was better at right tackle than Moore, which is why Jones, a 2023 first-rounder, switched to his opposite side.

Granted, Jones played well starting 11 games at right tackle in 2023. But he split repetitions at left and right tackle during this past offseason.

After his Week 2 performance, it’s pretty safe to say that offseason decision appears to have negatively impacted Jones’ development.

The good news is the Steelers no longer have to play Jones at right tackle. Fautanu received positive reviews in his NFL debut, and should remain the team’s starter at right tackle. And in the short-term, Moore is Pittsburgh’s best option at left tackle.

So, after his subpar Week 2 performance, the best approach with Jones for the Steelers could be to keep him on the bench. Meanwhile, in practice, have him take repetitions at left tackle instead of both tackle spots, prioritizing his long-term development.

Moore is in a contract season, so in all likelihood, either Fautanu or Jones will enter 2025 as the team’s starting left tackle.

If Fautanu continues to excel at right tackle, it makes little sense to switch his position. So, the Steelers should be proactive and switch Jones to primarily left tackle for the rest of 2024.

It remains to be seen, though, whether the Steelers will agree or continue to prioritize versatility over the long-term development of their young linemen.