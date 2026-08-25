Ex-Steelers Starting WR Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury With Giants: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers speedy wide receiver Calvin Austin III started a new chapter in his career this offseason. In March, Austin signed in NFL free agency with the New York Giants.

Unfortunately for Austin, that new chapter could begin with a devastating injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Austin left practice on a cart Tuesday. Austin suffered a knee injury, and the initial prognosis is not positive.

“Giants WR Calvin Austin was carted off today from practice with what one source described as a ‘serious knee injury,'” wrote Schefter on X.

Austin started 16 games for the Steelers over the past three seasons. He spent four years in Pittsburgh, the first of which he missed all of because of a foot injury.

Last season, he had 31 receptions, 372 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In 2024, Austin averaged 15.2 yards per reception.