Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Takes Shot at Browns After Myles Garrett Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to universally react positively to defensive end Myles Garrett no longer being with the Cleveland Browns this week. Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, though, took the Garrett trade as more of a positive for Garrett.

That’s because who could possibly enjoy playing for the Browns? Heyward wondered that fact allowed on the latest episode of his podcast Not Just Football.

“I think Aaron’s [Rodgers] definitely happy to not have that guy in our division,” said Heyward when asked about his Garrett trade reaction. “I couldn’t care less. [Because] I like competing against talent.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be in Cleveland.”

The Browns won’t have Garrett for the first time since 2016 this fall. Cleveland agreed to trade the 2-time Defensive Player of the Year winner to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and multiple draft picks.