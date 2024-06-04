Cameron Heyward Sends Strong Message Right After Return to Steelers Facility

Veteran defensive end Cameron Heyward didn’t return to the Pittsburgh Steelers facility with a new contract. But he did have a message for his teammates on June 4.

There’s plenty of reasons for Steelers fans to be excited. But Heyward reminded the media that excitement won’t mean anything unless the players continue to work.

“I think they are all good acquisitions,” Heyward told reporters when asked about the team’s offseason. “But you never want to be known as a paper champ. You can’t win the offseason.

“I think the work gets done out here on the field. It gets done in the classroom. It gets done training, and then you see where you’re at in training camp. You build on that.

“I think we’ve got the right guys in the building. It’s just about putting a complete team on the field.”

June 4 was the first day Heyward was back at the team’s facility for offseason workouts. On May 15, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the veteran defensive lineman planned not “to attend OTAs” because of his contract situation.

Heyward, who turned 35 in May, is entering the final year of current his deal.

Cameron Heyward Looking for More Playoff Success

For a short time this offseason, rumors were circling that Heyward could retire. Instead, he will enter his 14th NFL season.

Of course, the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal. But having more, or any, playoff success is the first step.

The Steelers are 1-7 when Heyward plays in the postseason. The only time during Heyward’s career when the team advanced past the divisional round, he was sidelined with an injury.

Those teams didn’t necessarily “win the offseason” like this year’s Steelers squad appears to be doing. But Heyward has been around long enough and experienced enough heartache in January to understand that champions aren’t crowned over the summer.

If Heyward dresses for at least six games this season, he will become the sixth player in franchise history to play in 200 regular season games for the Steelers. The five players who have already reached that milestone for Pittsburgh all won multiple championships.

Other than Heyward, former linebacker David Little is the only defender in Steelers history to play at least 175 regular season games and not win a championship.

Heyward Addresses Contract Situation

While Heyward appeared focused on the team and the upcoming season when talking to the media, he received a lot of questions about his contract.

Heyward didn’t specify a money amount he desires in a new contract. But he said he wants to play three more years and described what else he is looking for in a fresh deal.

“I want to be valued at my position. I understand I came off a rough season, but I don’t think it’s a step down of where I can play,” Heyward said. “When I’m at the top of my game, I’m still a top-five player at my position.

“I play the run and the pass. I bring leadership.”

Heyward is set to count as a $22.4 million cap hit for the 2024 season. Based on his 2023 health and production, he is not worth that amount of money.

The Steelers could lower that cap hit in a deal that adds years in a new contract for Heyward. But the team would be committing more money over a longer period of time to a defensive lineman who just turned 35.

In a perfect world, the Steelers would probably rather wait to see if Heyward can stay healthy in 2024 before signing him to an extension. But the team also will likely want to avoid a messy contract situation with one of its defensive captains.