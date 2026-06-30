Steelers All-Pro Given Unique Honor Ahead of 2026 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the greatest franchises in the history of the NFL. In the past 25 years, the team has had just one losing season, brought home multiple Super Bowls, and stayed as one of the top models of consistency in the league. These results are due in large part to the work put forth by some of the best Steelers players in history.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly recently announced that this is his 25th season covering the organization. So, he is releasing his list of the 25 best Steelers players over those 25 years. Coming in at No. 25 on the list is All-Pro kicker Chris Boswell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Have Needed Chris Boswell

Here is what Kaboly had to say about the greatness of Boswell, as the soon-to-be 13-year veteran enters another season in the Steel City:

“There is no question that Boswell is the best kicker in the franchise’s history. ‘Boz’ is the sixth-most accurate kicker in league history at 86.4%, one of the most accurate at 50-plus yards, and never missed a field goal in the playoffs that span 11 games and 19 tries…With a routine season in 2026, Boswell will pass Gary Anderson in made field goals and total points.”

There is a reason that the Steelers extended Boswell for another four years. He is one of the best overall special teams players in the game. After going undrafted out of Rice in 2014, he would bounce around between the Houston Texans and New York Giants before ultimately landing in Pittsburgh. The two-time Pro-Bowler led the league in scoring in 2024 and holds multiple NFL records, including most field goals made in a postseason game (6). Without his clutch kicking, the organization would not have had as much success as it has had over the years.

The Steelers Will Need Chris Boswell in 2026

This Steelers team has the chance to be in contention in 2026. In the final season for the great Aaron Rodgers, new head coach Mike McCarthy will look to pull out all the stops in an effort to get the most out of this squad with his longtime quarterback under center for one more run. Boswell will play a major role in his 12th season with the team, especially after coming off a season that saw him set a new career-high with a 60-yard field goal.

The current mold of the team is one with major experience. As it stands right now, this roster is slated to have seven players who are entering at least their 10th NFL season (Rodgers, Watt, Heyward, Ramsey, Boswell, Johnston, Tonyan). Last season, this team won 10 games and brought home its first AFC North title in five years. Now, the expectation is that McCarthy can lead it further. But he will need his veterans, such as Rodgers and Boswell, to help lead the scoring attack. If history is any indication, they will do just that.