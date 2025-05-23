AFC North Rival Expressing Interest in Potential Steelers WR Trade Target: Report

As usual, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns twice this season. But before that, they could battle for the same wide receiver on the trade market — New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Browns also inquired about Olave, just as the Steelers have done this spring.

“The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since,” wrote Breer.

Cleveland’s interest in Olave makes sense. The Browns could use an upgrade at WR2 before the start of the 2025 campaign.

Olave posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. Last season, he had 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown in eight games. Olave missed the final nine contests of 2024 because of a concussion.

Steelers, Browns Both Showing Interest in WR Chris Olave

The Steelers and Browns trying to acquire the same receiver on the trade market is an intriguing storyline but isn’t really good for either team.

Any competition in a possible trade drives up the price. There’s even more potential for that because of the desire to prevent a division rival from acquiring the player.

The Browns inquiring about Olave isn’t surprising. Similar to Pittsburgh, the Browns have one dependable receiver. That’s Jerry Jeudy, who had 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash are the top candidates to start opposite Jeudy for Cleveland in 2025. The Browns also have veterans Deandre Carter and former Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson. Cleveland added each in free agency.

The Steelers could use Olave because they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7. Without Pickens, DK Metcalf is set to enter 2025 as Pittsburgh’s only receiver who had more than 600 receiving yards last season.

93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley reported last Friday the Steelers were interested in Olave. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders confirmed that report. Saunders then added the Steelers reached out to the Saints to engage in trade negotiations.

Saints Not Trading Olave: Report

While the SI insider may have presented the hypothetical that the Steelers and Browns try to outbid each other for the same receiver, it’s unlikely to happen.

Breer reported the Saints are not shopping Olave this offseason.

“He’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded,” wrote Breer.

Some pundits have argued Olave should be a trade chip for the Saints this offseason because the team’s roster is one of the worst in the league. New Orleans, who isn’t expected to compete in 2025, could trade the young receiver and net a valuable future draft pick.

Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh reported on May 19 that Olave would likely cost at least a second-rounder.

But the receiver is under contract through the 2027 season. So, Breer argued it would take a massive offer for the Saints to move on from Olave this offseason.

Farabaugh came to the same conclusion.

“Given the Saints have no reason or desire to move Olave, the cost is likely higher than that,” wrote Farabaugh.

The Steelers insider portrayed the Steelers-Saints discussion about Olave as an inquiry from Pittsburgh that New Orleans didn’t entertain.