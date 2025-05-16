Steelers Show Interest in Trading for Former 1st-Round WR: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have publicly expressed support for their current wide receiver room since trading the team’s 2024 leading receiver George Pickens. But that doesn’t mean the team isn’t interested in acquiring another wideout. One potential target is New Orleans Saints former first-rounder Chris Olave.

93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley reported Friday the Steelers are interested in Olave. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders confirmed the report, adding the team reached out to the Saints to engage in trade discussions.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have discussed the possibility of trading for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, a team sourced confirmed to Steelers Now, but that process remains at an extremely preliminary level,” wrote Saunders.

“The Steelers have an obvious need at the wide receiver position after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. Behind D.K. Metcalf, the team has little in terms of experienced outside wide receiver options, with veteran Robert Woods currently next on the depth chart.”

The Steelers sent Pickens, along with a 2027 draft pick, to the Dallas Cowboys. In exchange, Pittsburgh received a 2026 third-rounder and another 2027 draft selection.

In summary, the Steelers didn’t receive anything for Pickens to help the team’s receivers or roster this fall.

New Orleans selected Olave at No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He began his career with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons.

During 2024, Olave registered 32 catches, 400 receiving yards and a touchdown in eight games. The 24-year-old missed the second half of the season because of a concussion.

On April 23, the Saints exercised the fifth-year option in Olave’s rookie contract.

Steelers Contact Saints About WR Chris Olave: Report

It is not hard to see why the Steelers are interested in Olave. Although Olave has experienced concussions issues in his three NFL seasons, he has emerged as one of the best young wideouts in the league.

As a rookie, Olave posted 72 catches for 1,042 receiving yards. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch with four touchdowns.

Then in 2023, Olave had 87 receptions, 1,123 receiving yards and five scores.

Through 39 NFL games, Olave is averaging 65.8 yards and 4.9 catches per game. He has amassed 191 receptions, 2,565 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.