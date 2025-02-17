Former Steelers WR Trade Target Named Cut Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers “were in the process” of landing veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk when he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury last year according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But the Steelers could have another crack at acquiring Kirk this offseason.

On Feb. 17, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Kirk on his list of potential wide receiver cut candidates for this offseason.

“While Kirk isn’t a bad player, he has become a sort of cautionary tale for teams that just want to spend whatever they can to get competent players in their lineup. He was competing for regular work with Rondale Moore in 2021 when he had a career year, at which point the Jags decided to pay Kirk an market-altering deal,” Barnwell wrote. “His 2022 season was a sign that he could hold up with heavier volume, but it was also the sort of deal that kept Jacksonville from making bigger splashes at positions of need. Good organizations find their Kirks in the draft or even on the waiver wire. Bad organizations pay a premium to find their Kirks because they’re not confident they can develop their own.

“Kirk has $16.2 million in unguaranteed money upcoming in the final year of his deal, which is untenable given his recent impact.”

Kirk posted a career low 27 catches for 379 yards with one touchdown in 2024. However, he only played eight games.

Barnwell suggested his former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders as a potential landing spot for Kirk in free agency. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers pursued him.

According to Schefter, Pittsburgh nearly landed Kirk at the trade deadline, and wide receiver remains one of the top Steelers’ needs.

Why Jaguars Could Release WR Christian Kirk

As Barnwell explained, the Jaguars are likely to move on from Kirk because they offered him a big deal to bring him to Jacksonville three years ago. Unfortunately, he’s now not worth the contract he signed, which was a four-year, $72 million deal.

Kirk ballooned to a $24.1 million cap hit in 2024. He will have the same cap hit this fall. But the Jaguars could release him instead and save about $10.5 million against the cap.

Barnwell also noted that the money Kirk is owed is not guaranteed. So while the team will take roughly a $13.5 million dead cap hit releasing Kirk, they won’t owe him more cash.

The Jaguars aren’t in a dire cap situation. But teams always desire more space. Spotrac reported Jacksonville is ranked 17th in cap room with about $33.7 million to spend this offseason.

Kirk Still a Fit With the Steelers

If he reaches free agency, Kirk will be available for a lot more reasonable cap hit than $24 million. The Steelers should show interest because of their need at receiver.

Only George Pickens had more than 550 receiving yards for Pittsburgh in 2024. Calvin Austin III had a nice season as the Steelers WR2. However, the Steelers need additional offensive weapons to be a more formidable threat against the top NFL defenses.

Adding a receiver such as Kirk would give the Steelers a more capable starter opposite Pickens. With Austin moving into a WR3 role, the Steelers would also have more receiving depth.

Kirk experienced his best statistical season of his career during his first year with the Jaguars. He registered 84 catches with 1,108 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

He also eclipsed the 750-yard plateau in 2023 and during the 2021 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kirk has 404 receptions, 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 12.8 yards per catch in 93 NFL games.