Hi, Subscriber

Former Steelers WR Trade Target Named Cut Candidate

  • 29 Shares
  • Updated
Christian Kirk George Pickens Calvin Austin III
Getty
ESPN's Bill Barnwell called Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL trade deadline target Christian Kirk a potential cut candidate this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers “were in the process” of landing veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk when he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury last year according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But the Steelers could have another crack at acquiring Kirk this offseason.

On Feb. 17, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Kirk on his list of potential wide receiver cut candidates for this offseason.

“While Kirk isn’t a bad player, he has become a sort of cautionary tale for teams that just want to spend whatever they can to get competent players in their lineup. He was competing for regular work with Rondale Moore in 2021 when he had a career year, at which point the Jags decided to pay Kirk an market-altering deal,” Barnwell wrote. “His 2022 season was a sign that he could hold up with heavier volume, but it was also the sort of deal that kept Jacksonville from making bigger splashes at positions of need. Good organizations find their Kirks in the draft or even on the waiver wire. Bad organizations pay a premium to find their Kirks because they’re not confident they can develop their own.

“Kirk has $16.2 million in unguaranteed money upcoming in the final year of his deal, which is untenable given his recent impact.”

Kirk posted a career low 27 catches for 379 yards with one touchdown in 2024. However, he only played eight games.

Barnwell suggested his former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders as a potential landing spot for Kirk in free agency. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers pursued him.

According to Schefter, Pittsburgh nearly landed Kirk at the trade deadline, and wide receiver remains one of the top Steelers’ needs.

Why Jaguars Could Release WR Christian Kirk

As Barnwell explained, the Jaguars are likely to move on from Kirk because they offered him a big deal to bring him to Jacksonville three years ago. Unfortunately, he’s now not worth the contract he signed, which was a four-year, $72 million deal.

Kirk ballooned to a $24.1 million cap hit in 2024. He will have the same cap hit this fall. But the Jaguars could release him instead and save about $10.5 million against the cap.

Barnwell also noted that the money Kirk is owed is not guaranteed. So while the team will take roughly a $13.5 million dead cap hit releasing Kirk, they won’t owe him more cash.

The Jaguars aren’t in a dire cap situation. But teams always desire more space. Spotrac reported Jacksonville is ranked 17th in cap room with about $33.7 million to spend this offseason.

Kirk Still a Fit With the Steelers

If he reaches free agency, Kirk will be available for a lot more reasonable cap hit than $24 million. The Steelers should show interest because of their need at receiver.

Only George Pickens had more than 550 receiving yards for Pittsburgh in 2024. Calvin Austin III had a nice season as the Steelers WR2. However, the Steelers need additional offensive weapons to be a more formidable threat against the top NFL defenses.

Adding a receiver such as Kirk would give the Steelers a more capable starter opposite Pickens. With Austin moving into a WR3 role, the Steelers would also have more receiving depth.

Kirk experienced his best statistical season of his career during his first year with the Jaguars. He registered 84 catches with 1,108 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

He also eclipsed the 750-yard plateau in 2023 and during the 2021 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kirk has 404 receptions, 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 12.8 yards per catch in 93 NFL games.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Former Steelers WR Trade Target Named Cut Candidate

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x